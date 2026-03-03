networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_kvbench/nixl_kvbench.html

CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.5.0
Source code for cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench

from __future__ import annotations

from typing import Literal

from cloudai.core import CmdArgs, DockerImage, Installable, JobStatusResult, TestDefinition, TestRun
from cloudai.workloads.common.nixl import extract_nixlbench_data




[docs]
class NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
    """Command line arguments for NIXLKVBench."""

    command: Literal["profile"] = "profile"
    etcd_path: str = "etcd"
    wait_etcd_for: int = 60

    docker_image_url: str
    kvbench_script: str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py"
    python_executable: str = "python"

    model_cfg: str | list[str] | None = None
    """Path to model configuration file used by NIXL KVBench."""

    backend: str | list[str] | None = None






[docs]
class NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
    """Test definition for NIXLKVBench."""

    _docker_image: DockerImage | None = None
    cmd_args: NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs

    @property
    def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
        if not self._docker_image:
            self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
        return self._docker_image

    @property
    def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
        return [*self.git_repos, self.docker_image]

    @property
    def cmd_args_dict(self) -> dict[str, str | list[str]]:
        return self.cmd_args.model_dump(
            exclude={
                "kvbench_script",
                "python_executable",
                "etcd_path",
                "wait_etcd_for",
                "docker_image_url",
                "command",
            },
        )



[docs]
    def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
        df = extract_nixlbench_data(tr.output_path / "stdout.txt")
        if df.empty:
            return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=f"NIXLBench data not found in {tr.output_path}.")

        return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
