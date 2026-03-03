networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_perftest/nixl_perftest.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.nixl_perftest.nixl_perftest
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Literal, Optional
from pydantic import Field, model_validator
from cloudai.core import CmdArgs, DockerImage, Installable, TestDefinition, TestRun
class MatgenCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""Command args for matgen script."""
ppn: int | None = None
class NixlPerftestCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""CmdArgs for NixlPerftestTestDefinition."""
docker_image_url: str
subtest: Literal["sequential-ct-perftest"]
perftest_script: str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py"
matgen_script: str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/test/inference_workload_matgen.py"
python_executable: str = "python"
etcd_path: str = "etcd"
wait_etcd_for: int = 60
num_user_requests: int | list[int]
batch_size: int | list[int]
num_prefill_nodes: int | list[int]
num_decode_nodes: int | list[int]
isl_mean: int | list[int] | None = None
isl_scale: int | list[int] | None = None
prefill_tp: int | list[int] = 1
prefill_pp: int | list[int] = 1
prefill_cp: int | list[int] = 1
decode_tp: int | list[int] = 1
decode_pp: int | list[int] = 1
decode_cp: int | list[int] = 1
# model or model configuration
model: str | list[str] | None = None
hidden_size: int | None = None
num_layers: int | None = None
num_heads: int | None = None
num_kv_heads: int | None = None
dtype_size: int | None = None
matgen_args: MatgenCmdArgs = Field(default_factory=MatgenCmdArgs)
@model_validator(mode="after")
def model_vs_custom(self):
if self.model is None and (
self.hidden_size is None
or self.num_layers is None
or self.num_heads is None
or self.num_kv_heads is None
or self.dtype_size is None
):
raise ValueError(
"If 'model' is None, 'hidden_size', 'num_layers', 'num_heads', 'num_kv_heads', and 'dtype_size' "
"must be specified."
)
if self.model is not None and (
self.hidden_size is not None
or self.num_layers is not None
or self.num_heads is not None
or self.num_kv_heads is not None
or self.dtype_size is not None
):
raise ValueError(
"If 'model' is specified, 'hidden_size', 'num_layers', 'num_heads', 'num_kv_heads', and 'dtype_size' "
"must be None."
)
return self
class NixlPerftestTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""TestDefinition for NixlPerftest."""
_docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None
cmd_args: NixlPerftestCmdArgs
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._docker_image:
self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._docker_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [*self.git_repos, self.docker_image]
def constraint_check(self, tr: TestRun) -> bool:
decode_tp = int(tr.test.cmd_args.decode_tp)
decode_nodes = int(tr.test.cmd_args.num_decode_nodes)
prefill_tp = int(tr.test.cmd_args.prefill_tp)
prefill_nodes = int(tr.test.cmd_args.num_prefill_nodes)
return decode_tp / decode_nodes == prefill_tp / prefill_nodes