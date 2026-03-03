networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/sleep/sleep.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.sleep.sleep
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from cloudai.core import Installable
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition
class SleepCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""Sleep test command arguments."""
docker_image_url: str = "ubuntu:22.04"
seconds: int = 5
class SleepTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for Sleep."""
cmd_args: SleepCmdArgs
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return []