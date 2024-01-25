deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/inferencer/vtkpointwise.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.2.0
Source code for modulus.sym.domain.inferencer.vtkpointwise

from typing import Dict, List, Union, Callable
from pathlib import Path
import inspect

import torch
import numpy as np

from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer
from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import Constraint
from modulus.sym.graph import Graph
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.node import Node
from modulus.sym.distributed import DistributedManager
from modulus.sym.utils.io import InferencerPlotter
from modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk import var_to_polyvtk, VTKBase, VTKUniformGrid
from modulus.sym.dataset import DictInferencePointwiseDataset



[docs]class PointVTKInferencer(PointwiseInferencer):
    """
    Pointwise inferencer using mesh points of VTK object

    Parameters
    ----------
    vtk_obj : VTKBase
        Modulus VTK object to use point locations from
    nodes : List[Node]
        List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with.
    input_vtk_map : Dict[str, List[str]]
        Dictionary mapping from Modulus input variables to VTK variable names {"modulus.sym.name": ["vtk name"]}.
        Use colons to denote components of multi-dimensional VTK arrays ("name":# )
    output_names : List[str]
        List of desired outputs.
    invar : Dict[str, np.array], optional
        Dictionary of additional numpy arrays as input, by default {}
    batch_size : int
        Batch size used when running inference
    mask_fn : Union[Callable, None], optional
        Masking function to remove points from inferencing, by default None
    mask_value : float, optional
        Value to assign masked points, by default Nan
    plotter : Plotter, optional
        Modulus `Plotter` for showing results in tensorboard., by default None
    requires_grad : bool, optional
        If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results., by default True
    log_iter : bool, optional
        Save results to different file each call, by default False
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        vtk_obj: VTKBase,
        nodes: List[Node],
        input_vtk_map: Dict[str, List[str]],
        output_names: List[str],
        invar: Dict[str, np.array] = {},  # Additional inputs
        batch_size: int = 1024,
        mask_fn: Union[Callable, None] = None,
        mask_value: float = np.nan,
        plotter=None,
        requires_grad: bool = False,
        log_iter: bool = False,
        model=None,
    ):
        # Set VTK file save dir and file name
        self.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
        self.vtk_obj.file_dir = "./inferencers"
        self.vtk_obj.file_name = "inferencer"

        # Set up input dict
        invar_vtk = self.vtk_obj.get_data_from_map(input_vtk_map)
        invar.update(invar_vtk)

        # If mask set up mask indexes
        self.mask_value = mask_value
        self.mask_index = None
        if mask_fn is not None:
            args, _, _, _ = inspect.getargspec(mask_fn)
            # Fall back np_lambdify does not supply arguement names
            # Ideally np_lambdify should allow input names to be queried
            if len(args) == 0:
                args = list(invar.keys())  # Hope your inputs all go into the mask
            mask_input = {key: invar[key] for key in args if key in invar}
            mask = np.squeeze(mask_fn(**mask_input).astype(np.bool_))
            # True points get masked while False get kept, flip for index
            self.mask_index = np.logical_not(mask)
            # Mask out to only masked points (only inference here)
            for key, value in invar.items():
                invar[key] = value[self.mask_index]

        # set plotter
        self.plotter = plotter
        self.log_iter = log_iter

        # initialize inferencer
        super().__init__(
            nodes=nodes,
            invar=invar,
            output_names=output_names,
            batch_size=batch_size,
            plotter=plotter,
            requires_grad=requires_grad,
            model=model,
        )

    def save_results(self, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step):
        # Compute results
        invar, predvar = self._compute_results()

        # Reconstruct full array if mask was applied
        if self.mask_index is not None:
            invar, predvar = self._mask_results(invar, predvar)

        # Write results to file
        self._write_results(
            invar, predvar, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step
        )

    def save_stream(
        self, name, results_dir, writer, step, save_results, save_filetypes, to_cpu
    ):
        if not to_cpu:
            raise NotImplementedError("to_cpu=False not supported.")

        # Compute results
        invar, predvar = self._compute_results()

        # Reconstruct full array if mask was applied
        if self.mask_index is not None:
            invar, predvar = self._mask_results(invar, predvar)

        # Write results to file
        if save_results:
            self._write_results(
                invar, predvar, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step
            )
        return {**invar, **predvar}

    def _compute_results(self):
        invar_cpu = {key: [] for key in self.dataset.invar_keys}
        predvar_cpu = {key: [] for key in self.dataset.outvar_keys}
        # Loop through mini-batches
        for i, (invar0,) in enumerate(self.dataloader):
            # Move data to device
            invar = Constraint._set_device(
                invar0, device=self.device, requires_grad=self.requires_grad
            )
            pred_outvar = self.forward(invar)

            invar_cpu = {key: value + [invar0[key]] for key, value in invar_cpu.items()}
            predvar_cpu = {
                key: value + [pred_outvar[key].cpu().detach().numpy()]
                for key, value in predvar_cpu.items()
            }

        # Concat mini-batch arrays
        invar = {key: np.concatenate(value) for key, value in invar_cpu.items()}
        predvar = {key: np.concatenate(value) for key, value in predvar_cpu.items()}
        return invar, predvar

    def _mask_results(self, invar, predvar):
        # Reconstruct full array if mask was applied
        for key, value in invar.items():
            full_array = np.full(
                (self.mask_index.shape[0], value.shape[1]),
                self.mask_value,
                dtype=value.dtype,
            )
            full_array[self.mask_index] = value
            invar[key] = full_array
        for key, value in predvar.items():
            full_array = np.full(
                (self.mask_index.shape[0], value.shape[1]),
                self.mask_value,
                dtype=value.dtype,
            )
            full_array[self.mask_index] = value
            predvar[key] = full_array
        return invar, predvar

    def _write_results(
        self, invar, predvar, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step
    ):
        # Save batch to vtk/np files
        if "np" in save_filetypes:
            np.savez(results_dir + name, {**invar, **predvar})
        if "vtk" in save_filetypes:
            self.vtk_obj.file_dir = Path(results_dir)
            self.vtk_obj.file_name = Path(name).stem
            if self.log_iter:
                self.vtk_obj.var_to_vtk(data_vars={**invar, **predvar}, step=step)
            else:
                self.vtk_obj.var_to_vtk(data_vars={**invar, **predvar})

        # Add tensorboard plots
        if self.plotter is not None:
            self.plotter._add_figures(
                "Inferencers", name, results_dir, writer, step, invar, predvar
            )
