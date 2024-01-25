deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/config.html
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""
Modulus main config
"""
from platform import architecture
import torch
import logging
from dataclasses import dataclass, field
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from hydra.conf import RunDir, HydraConf
from omegaconf import MISSING, SI
from typing import List, Any
from modulus.sym.constants import JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION
from packaging import version
from .loss import LossConf
from .optimizer import OptimizerConf
from .pde import PDEConf
from .scheduler import SchedulerConf
from .training import TrainingConf, StopCriterionConf
from .profiler import ProfilerConf
from .hydra import default_hydra
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
[docs]@dataclass
class ModulusConfig:
# General parameters
network_dir: str = "."
initialization_network_dir: str = ""
save_filetypes: str = "vtk"
summary_histograms: bool = False
jit: bool = version.parse(torch.__version__) >= version.parse(JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION)
jit_use_nvfuser: bool = True
jit_arch_mode: str = "only_activation"
jit_autograd_nodes: bool = False
cuda_graphs: bool = True
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 20
find_unused_parameters: bool = False
broadcast_buffers: bool = False
device: str = ""
debug: bool = False
run_mode: str = "train"
arch: Any = MISSING
models: Any = MISSING # List of models
training: TrainingConf = MISSING
stop_criterion: StopCriterionConf = MISSING
loss: LossConf = MISSING
optimizer: OptimizerConf = MISSING
scheduler: SchedulerConf = MISSING
batch_size: Any = MISSING
profiler: ProfilerConf = MISSING
hydra: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: default_hydra)
# User custom parameters that are not used internally in modulus
custom: Any = MISSING
default_defaults = [
{"training": "default_training"},
{"graph": "default"},
{"stop_criterion": "default_stop_criterion"},
{"profiler": "nvtx"},
{"override hydra/job_logging": "info_logging"},
{"override hydra/launcher": "basic"},
{"override hydra/help": "modulus_help"},
{"override hydra/callbacks": "default_callback"},
]
[docs]@dataclass
class DefaultModulusConfig(ModulusConfig):
# Core defaults
# Can over-ride default with "override" hydra command
defaults: List[Any] = field(default_factory=lambda: default_defaults)
# Modulus config for debugging
debug_defaults = [
{"training": "default_training"},
{"graph": "default"},
{"stop_criterion": "default_stop_criterion"},
{"profiler": "nvtx"},
{"override hydra/job_logging": "debug_logging"},
{"override hydra/help": "modulus_help"},
{"override hydra/callbacks": "default_callback"},
]
[docs]@dataclass
class DebugModulusConfig(ModulusConfig):
# Core defaults
# Can over-ride default with "override" hydra command
defaults: List[Any] = field(default_factory=lambda: debug_defaults)
debug: bool = True
# Modulus config with experimental features (use caution)
experimental_defaults = [
{"training": "default_training"},
{"graph": "default"},
{"stop_criterion": "default_stop_criterion"},
{"profiler": "nvtx"},
{"override hydra/job_logging": "info_logging"},
{"override hydra/launcher": "basic"},
{"override hydra/help": "modulus_help"},
{"override hydra/callbacks": "default_callback"},
]
[docs]@dataclass
class ExperimentalModulusConfig(ModulusConfig):
# Core defaults
# Can over-ride default with "override" hydra command
defaults: List[Any] = field(default_factory=lambda: experimental_defaults)
pde: PDEConf = MISSING
[docs]def register_modulus_configs() -> None:
if not torch.__version__ == JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION:
logger.warn(
f"TorchScript default is being turned off due to PyTorch version mismatch."
)
cs = ConfigStore.instance()
cs.store(
name="modulus_default",
node=DefaultModulusConfig,
)
cs.store(
name="modulus_debug",
node=DebugModulusConfig,
)
cs.store(
name="modulus_experimental",
node=ExperimentalModulusConfig,
)