deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/loss.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

"""

Supported Modulus loss aggregator configs

"""

import

torch

from

dataclasses

import

dataclass

from

hydra.core.config_store

import

ConfigStore

from

omegaconf

import

MISSING

from

typing

import

Any

[docs] @dataclass class LossConf : _target_ : str = MISSING weights : Any = None

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorSumConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Sum"

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorGradNormConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.GradNorm" alpha : float = 1.0

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorResNormConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.ResNorm" alpha : float = 1.0

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorHomoscedasticConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.HomoscedasticUncertainty"

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorLRAnnealingConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.LRAnnealing" update_freq : int = 1 alpha : float = 0.01 ref_key : Any = None # Change to Union[None, str] when supported by hydra eps : float = 1e-8

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorSoftAdaptConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.SoftAdapt" eps : float = 1e-8

[docs] @dataclass class AggregatorRelobraloConf ( LossConf ): _target_ : str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Relobralo" alpha : float = 0.95 beta : float = 0.99 tau : float = 1.0 eps : float = 1e-8

[docs] @dataclass class NTKConf : use_ntk : bool = False save_name : Any = None # Union[str, None] run_freq : int = 1000