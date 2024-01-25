deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/loss/loss.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
import pathlib
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor
from typing import Dict, Tuple, List, Union
from torch.autograd import Function
[docs]class LossL2(Function):
[docs] @staticmethod
def forward(
ctx,
pred_outvar: Tensor,
true_outvar: Tensor,
lambda_weighting: Tensor,
area: Tensor,
):
ctx.save_for_backward(pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting, area)
loss = pde_cpp.l2_loss_forward(pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting, area)
return loss
[docs] @staticmethod
def backward(ctx, grad_output):
pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting, area = ctx.saved_tensors
outputs = pde_cpp.l2_loss_backward(
grad_output, pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting, area
)
return outputs[0], None, None, None [docs]class Loss(nn.Module):
"""
Base class for all loss functions
"""
def __init__(self):
super().__init__()
[docs] def forward(
self,
invar: Dict[str, Tensor],
pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor],
step: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Loss needs to implement this") [docs]class PointwiseLossNorm(Loss):
"""
L-p loss function for pointwise data
Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor
Parameters
----------
ord : int
Order of the loss. For example, `ord=2` would be the L2 loss.
"""
def __init__(self, ord: int = 2):
super().__init__()
self.ord: int = ord
@staticmethod
def _loss(
invar: Dict[str, Tensor],
pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor],
step: int,
ord: float,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
losses = {}
for key, value in pred_outvar.items():
l = lambda_weighting[key] * torch.abs(
pred_outvar[key] - true_outvar[key]
).pow(ord)
if "area" in invar.keys():
l *= invar["area"]
losses[key] = l.sum()
return losses
[docs] def forward(
self,
invar: Dict[str, Tensor],
pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor],
step: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
return PointwiseLossNorm._loss(
invar, pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting, step, self.ord
) [docs]class IntegralLossNorm(Loss):
"""
L-p loss function for integral data
Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor
Parameters
----------
ord : int
Order of the loss. For example, `ord=2` would be the L2 loss.
"""
def __init__(self, ord: int = 2):
super().__init__()
self.ord: int = ord
@staticmethod
def _loss(
list_invar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_pred_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_true_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_lambda_weighting: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
step: int,
ord: float,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
# compute integral losses
losses = {key: 0 for key in list_pred_outvar[0].keys()}
for invar, pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting in zip(
list_invar, list_pred_outvar, list_true_outvar, list_lambda_weighting
):
for key in pred_outvar.keys():
losses[key] += (
lambda_weighting[key]
* torch.abs(
true_outvar[key] - (invar["area"] * pred_outvar[key]).sum()
).pow(ord)
).sum()
return losses
losses = {}
for key, value in pred_outvar.items():
l = lambda_weighting[key] * torch.abs(
pred_outvar[key] - true_outvar[key]
).pow(ord)
if "area" in invar.keys():
l *= invar["area"]
losses[key] = l.sum()
return losses
[docs] def forward(
self,
list_invar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_pred_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_true_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_lambda_weighting: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
step: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
return IntegralLossNorm._loss(
list_invar,
list_pred_outvar,
list_true_outvar,
list_lambda_weighting,
step,
self.ord,
) [docs]class DecayedLossNorm(Loss):
"""
Base class for decayed loss norm
"""
def __init__(
self,
start_ord: int = 2,
end_ord: int = 1,
decay_steps: int = 1000,
decay_rate: float = 0.95,
):
super().__init__()
self.start_ord: int = start_ord
self.end_ord: int = end_ord
self.decay_steps: int = decay_steps
self.decay_rate: int = decay_rate
def ord(self, step):
return self.start_ord - (self.start_ord - self.end_ord) * (
1.0 - self.decay_rate ** (step / self.decay_steps)
)
[docs]class DecayedPointwiseLossNorm(DecayedLossNorm):
"""
Loss function for pointwise data where the norm of
the loss is decayed from a start value to an end value.
Parameters
----------
start_ord : int
Order of the loss when current iteration is zero.
end_ord : int
Order of the loss to decay to.
decay_steps : int
Number of steps to take for each `decay_rate`.
decay_rate :
The rate of decay from `start_ord` to `end_ord`. The current ord
will be given by `ord = start_ord - (start_ord - end_ord) * (1.0 - decay_rate**(current_step / decay_steps))`.
"""
[docs] def forward(
self,
invar: Dict[str, Tensor],
pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor],
step: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
return PointwiseLossNorm._loss(
invar, pred_outvar, true_outvar, lambda_weighting, step, self.ord(step)
) [docs]class DecayedIntegralLossNorm(DecayedLossNorm):
"""
Loss function for integral data where the norm of
the loss is decayed from a start value to an end value.
Parameters
----------
start_ord : int
Order of the loss when current iteration is zero.
end_ord : int
Order of the loss to decay to.
decay_steps : int
Number of steps to take for each `decay_rate`.
decay_rate :
The rate of decay from `start_ord` to `end_ord`. The current ord
will be given by `ord = start_ord - (start_ord - end_ord) * (1.0 - decay_rate**(current_step / decay_steps))`.
"""
[docs] def forward(
self,
list_invar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_pred_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_true_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
list_lambda_weighting: List[Dict[str, Tensor]],
step: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
return IntegralLossNorm._loss(
list_invar,
list_pred_outvar,
list_true_outvar,
list_lambda_weighting,
step,
self.ord(step),
) [docs]class CausalLossNorm(Loss):
"""
Causal loss function for pointwise data
Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor
Parameters
----------
ord : int
Order of the loss. For example, `ord=2` would be the L2 loss.
eps: float
Causal parameter determining the slopeness of the temporal weights. "eps=1.0" would be default value.
n_chunks: int
Number of chunks splitting the temporal domain evenly.
"""
def __init__(self, ord: int = 2, eps: float = 1.0, n_chunks=10):
super().__init__()
self.ord: int = ord
self.eps: float = eps
self.n_chunks: int = n_chunks
@staticmethod
def _loss(
invar: Dict[str, Tensor],
pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor],
step: int,
ord: float,
eps: float,
n_chunks: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
losses = {}
for key, value in pred_outvar.items():
l = lambda_weighting[key] * torch.abs(
pred_outvar[key] - true_outvar[key]
).pow(ord)
if "area" in invar.keys():
l *= invar["area"]
# batch size should be divided by the number of chunks
if l.shape[0] % n_chunks != 0:
raise ValueError(
"The batch size must be divided by the number of chunks"
)
# divide the loss values into chunks
l = l.reshape(n_chunks, -1)
l = l.sum(axis=-1)
# compute causal temporal weights
with torch.no_grad():
w = torch.exp(-eps * torch.cumsum(l, dim=0))
w = w / w[0]
l = w * l
losses[key] = l.sum()
return losses
[docs] def forward(
self,
invar: Dict[str, Tensor],
pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor],
lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor],
step: int,
) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
return CausalLossNorm._loss(
invar,
pred_outvar,
true_outvar,
lambda_weighting,
step,
self.ord,
self.eps,
self.n_chunks,
)