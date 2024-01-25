deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/models/fno.html
Source code for modulus.sym.models.fno
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Dict, List, Union, Optional, Tuple
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor
import torch.nn.functional as F
import numpy as np
import logging
import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers
from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation
from modulus.sym.models.layers.spectral_layers import (
calc_latent_derivatives,
first_order_pino_grads,
second_order_pino_grads,
)
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import ConvFullyConnectedArch
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.node import Node
from modulus.sym.constants import JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
class FNO1DEncoder(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
nr_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.GELU,
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.nr_fno_layers = nr_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(fno_modes, int):
fno_modes = [fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 1
self.activation_fn = layers.get_activation_fn(activation_fn)
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift layer
self.lift_layer = layers.Conv1dFCLayer(self.in_channels, self.fno_width)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.nr_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv1d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, fno_modes[0])
)
self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv1d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding]
self.pad = padding[:1]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_layer(x)
# (left, right)
x = F.pad(x, (0, self.pad[0]), mode=self.padding_type)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(
conv(x) + w(x)
) # Spectral Conv + GELU causes JIT issue!
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
x = x[..., : self.ipad[0]]
return x
def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device):
bsize, size_x = shape[0], shape[2]
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1)
return grid_x
class FNO2DEncoder(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
nr_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.GELU,
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.nr_fno_layers = nr_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(fno_modes, int):
fno_modes = [fno_modes, fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 2
self.activation_fn = layers.get_activation_fn(activation_fn)
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift layer
self.lift_layer = layers.Conv2dFCLayer(self.in_channels, self.fno_width)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.nr_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv2d(
self.fno_width, self.fno_width, fno_modes[0], fno_modes[1]
)
)
self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv2d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding, padding]
padding = padding + [0, 0] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
self.pad = padding[:2]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
assert (
x.dim() == 4
), "Only 4D tensors [batch, in_channels, grid_x, grid_y] accepted for 2D FNO"
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_layer(x)
# (left, right, top, bottom)
x = F.pad(x, (0, self.pad[0], 0, self.pad[1]), mode=self.padding_type)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(
conv(x) + w(x)
) # Spectral Conv + GELU causes JIT issue!
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
# remove padding
x = x[..., : self.ipad[1], : self.ipad[0]]
return x
def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device):
bsize, size_x, size_y = shape[0], shape[2], shape[3]
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x, grid_y = torch.meshgrid(grid_x, grid_y, indexing="ij")
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1)
grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1)
return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y), dim=1)
class FNO3DEncoder(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
nr_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.GELU,
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.nr_fno_layers = nr_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(fno_modes, int):
fno_modes = [fno_modes, fno_modes, fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 3
self.activation_fn = layers.get_activation_fn(activation_fn)
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift layer
self.lift_layer = layers.Conv3dFCLayer(self.in_channels, self.fno_width)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.nr_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv3d(
self.fno_width,
self.fno_width,
fno_modes[0],
fno_modes[1],
fno_modes[2],
)
)
self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv3d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding, padding, padding]
padding = padding + [0, 0, 0] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
self.pad = padding[:3]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_layer(x)
# (left, right, top, bottom, front, back)
x = F.pad(
x,
(0, self.pad[0], 0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[2]),
mode=self.padding_type,
)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(
conv(x) + w(x)
) # Spectral Conv + GELU causes JIT issue!
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
x = x[..., : self.ipad[2], : self.ipad[1], : self.ipad[0]]
return x
def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device):
bsize, size_x, size_y, size_z = shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4]
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_z = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_z, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x, grid_y, grid_z = torch.meshgrid(grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, indexing="ij")
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_z = grid_z.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y, grid_z), dim=1)
def grid_to_points1d(vars_dict: Dict[str, Tensor]):
for var, value in vars_dict.items():
value = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 1))
vars_dict[var] = value.reshape(-1, value.size(-1))
return vars_dict
def points_to_grid1d(vars_dict: Dict[str, Tensor], shape: List[int]):
for var, value in vars_dict.items():
value = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], value.size(-1))
vars_dict[var] = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 1))
return vars_dict
def grid_to_points2d(vars_dict: Dict[str, Tensor]):
for var, value in vars_dict.items():
value = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 1))
vars_dict[var] = value.reshape(-1, value.size(-1))
return vars_dict
def points_to_grid2d(vars_dict: Dict[str, Tensor], shape: List[int]):
for var, value in vars_dict.items():
value = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], value.size(-1))
vars_dict[var] = torch.permute(value, (0, 3, 1, 2))
return vars_dict
def grid_to_points3d(vars_dict: Dict[str, Tensor]):
for var, value in vars_dict.items():
value = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 1))
vars_dict[var] = value.reshape(-1, value.size(-1))
return vars_dict
def points_to_grid3d(vars_dict: Dict[str, Tensor], shape: List[int]):
for var, value in vars_dict.items():
value = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], value.size(-1))
vars_dict[var] = torch.permute(value, (0, 4, 1, 2, 3))
return vars_dict
[docs]class FNOArch(Arch):
"""Fourier neural operator (FNO) model.
Note
----
The FNO architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can
be controlled using the `dimension` parameter.
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
dimension : int
Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
decoder_net : Arch
Pointwise decoder network, input key should be the latent variable
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
nr_fno_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral convolution layers, by default 4
fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Number of Fourier modes with learnable weights, by default 16
padding : int, optional
Padding size for FFT calculations, by default 8
padding_type : str, optional
Padding type for FFT calculations ('constant', 'reflect', 'replicate'
or 'circular'), by default "constant"
activation_fn : Activation, optional
Activation function, by default Activation.GELU
coord_features : bool, optional
Use coordinate meshgrid as additional input feature, by default True
Variable Shape
--------------
Input variable tensor shape:
- 1D: :math:`[N, size, W]`
- 2D: :math:`[N, size, H, W]`
- 3D: :math:`[N, size, D, H, W]`
Output variable tensor shape:
- 1D: :math:`[N, size, W]`
- 2D: :math:`[N, size, H, W]`
- 3D: :math:`[N, size, D, H, W]`
Example
-------
1D FNO model
>>> decoder = FullyConnectedArch([Key("z", size=32)], [Key("y", size=2)])
>>> fno_1d = FNOArch([Key("x", size=2)], dimension=1, decoder_net=decoder)
>>> model = fno_1d.make_node()
>>> input = {"x": torch.randn(20, 2, 64)}
>>> output = model.evaluate(input)
2D FNO model
>>> decoder = ConvFullyConnectedArch([Key("z", size=32)], [Key("y", size=2)])
>>> fno_2d = FNOArch([Key("x", size=2)], dimension=2, decoder_net=decoder)
>>> model = fno_2d.make_node()
>>> input = {"x": torch.randn(20, 2, 64, 64)}
>>> output = model.evaluate(input)
3D FNO model
>>> decoder = Siren([Key("z", size=32)], [Key("y", size=2)])
>>> fno_3d = FNOArch([Key("x", size=2)], dimension=3, decoder_net=decoder)
>>> model = fno_3d.make_node()
>>> input = {"x": torch.randn(20, 2, 64, 64, 64)}
>>> output = model.evaluate(input)
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
dimension: int,
decoder_net: Arch,
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
nr_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: int = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.GELU,
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__(input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=[], detach_keys=detach_keys)
self.dimension = dimension
self.nr_fno_layers = nr_fno_layers
self.fno_modes = fno_modes
self.padding = padding
self.padding_type = padding_type
self.activation_fn = activation_fn
self.coord_features = coord_features
# decoder net
self.decoder_net = decoder_net
self.calc_pino_gradients = False
self.output_keys = self.decoder_net.output_keys
self.output_key_dict = {str(var): var.size for var in self.output_keys}
self.output_scales = {str(k): k.scale for k in self.output_keys}
self.latent_key = self.decoder_net.input_keys
self.latent_key_dict = {str(var): var.size for var in self.latent_key}
assert (
len(self.latent_key) == 1
), "FNO decoder network should only have a single input key"
self.latent_key = str(self.latent_key[0])
in_channels = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
self.fno_layer_size = sum(self.latent_key_dict.values())
if self.dimension == 1:
FNOModel = FNO1DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = grid_to_points1d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = points_to_grid1d # For JIT
elif self.dimension == 2:
FNOModel = FNO2DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = grid_to_points2d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = points_to_grid2d # For JIT
elif self.dimension == 3:
FNOModel = FNO3DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = grid_to_points3d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = points_to_grid3d # For JIT
else:
raise NotImplementedError(
"Invalid dimensionality. Only 1D, 2D and 3D FNO implemented"
)
self.spec_encoder = FNOModel(
in_channels,
nr_fno_layers=self.nr_fno_layers,
fno_layer_size=self.fno_layer_size,
fno_modes=self.fno_modes,
padding=self.padding,
padding_type=self.padding_type,
activation_fn=self.activation_fn,
coord_features=self.coord_features,
)
[docs] def add_pino_gradients(
self, derivatives: List[Key], domain_length: List[float] = [1.0, 1.0]
) -> None:
"""Adds PINO "exact" gradient calculations model outputs.
Note
----
This will constraint the FNO decoder to a two layer fully-connected model with
Tanh activactions functions. This is done for computational efficiency since
gradients calculations are explicit. Auto-diff is far too slow for this method.
Parameters
----------
derivatives : List[Key]
List of derivative keys
domain_length : List[float], optional
Domain size of input grid. Needed for calculating the gradients of the latent
variables. By default [1.0, 1.0]
Raises
------
ValueError
If domain length list is not the same size as the FNO model dimenion
Note
----
For details on the "exact" gradient calculation refer to section 3.3 in:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2111.03794.pdf
"""
assert (
len(domain_length) == self.dimension
), "Domain length must be same length as the dimension of the model"
self.domain_length = domain_length
logger.warning(
"Switching decoder to two layer FC model with Tanh activations for PINO"
)
self.decoder_net = ConvFullyConnectedArch(
input_keys=self.decoder_net.input_keys,
output_keys=self.decoder_net.output_keys,
layer_size=self.fno_layer_size,
nr_layers=1,
activation_fn=Activation.TANH,
skip_connections=False,
adaptive_activations=False,
)
self.calc_pino_gradients = True
self.first_order_pino = False
self.second_order_pino = False
self.derivative_keys = []
for var in derivatives:
dx_name = str(var).split("__") # Split name to get original var names
if len(dx_name) == 2: # First order
assert (
dx_name[1] in ["x", "y", "z"][: self.dimension]
), f"Invalid first-order derivative {str(var)} for {self.dimension}d FNO"
self.derivative_keys.append(var)
self.first_order_pino = True
elif len(dx_name) == 3:
assert (
dx_name[1] in ["x", "y", "z"][: self.dimension]
and dx_name[1] == dx_name[2]
), f"Invalid second-order derivative {str(var)} for {self.dimension}d FNO"
self.derivative_keys.append(var)
self.second_order_pino = True
elif len(dx_name) > 3:
raise ValueError(
"FNO only supports first order and laplacian second order derivatives"
)
# Add derivative keys into output keys
self.output_keys_fno = self.output_keys.copy()
self.output_key_fno_dict = {str(var): var.size for var in self.output_keys_fno}
self.output_keys = self.output_keys + self.derivative_keys
self.output_key_dict = {str(var): var.size for var in self.output_keys}
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
x = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
y_latent = self.spec_encoder(x)
y_shape = list(y_latent.size())
y_input = {self.latent_key: y_latent}
# Reshape to pointwise inputs if not a conv FC model
if self.decoder_net.var_dim == -1:
y_input = self.grid_to_points(y_input)
y = self.decoder_net(y_input)
# Convert back into grid
if self.decoder_net.var_dim == -1:
y = self.points_to_grid(y, y_shape)
if self.calc_pino_gradients:
output_grads = self.calc_pino_derivatives(y_latent)
y.update(output_grads)
return y
@torch.jit.ignore
def calc_pino_derivatives(self, latent: Tensor) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
# Calculate the gradients of latent variables
# This is done using FFT and is the reason we need a domain size
lat_dx, lat_ddx = calc_latent_derivatives(latent, self.domain_length)
# Get weight matrices from decoder
weights, biases = self.decoder_net._impl.get_weight_list()
outputs = {}
# calc first order derivatives
if self.first_order_pino:
output_dx = first_order_pino_grads(
u=latent,
ux=lat_dx,
weights_1=weights[0],
weights_2=weights[1],
bias_1=biases[0],
)
# Build output dictionary manually (would normally use prepare_output)
dims = ["x", "y", "z"]
for d in range(len(output_dx)): # Loop through dimensions
for k, v in zip(
self.output_keys_fno,
torch.split(
output_dx[d], list(self.output_key_fno_dict.values()), dim=1
),
): # Loop through variables
if f"{k}__{dims[d]}__{dims[d]}" in self.output_key_dict.keys():
out_scale = self.decoder_net.output_scales[str(k)][
1
] # Apply out scaling to grads
outputs[f"{k}__{dims[d]}"] = v * out_scale
# calc first order derivatives
if self.second_order_pino:
output_dxx = second_order_pino_grads(
u=latent,
ux=lat_dx,
uxx=lat_ddx,
weights_1=weights[0],
weights_2=weights[1],
bias_1=biases[0],
)
# Build output dictionary manually (would normally use prepare_output)
dims = ["x", "y", "z"]
for d in range(len(output_dxx)): # Loop through dimensions
for k, v in zip(
self.output_keys_fno,
torch.split(
output_dxx[d], list(self.output_key_fno_dict.values()), dim=1
),
): # Loop through variables
if f"{k}__{dims[d]}__{dims[d]}" in self.output_key_dict.keys():
out_scale = self.decoder_net.output_scales[str(k)][
1
] # Apply out scaling to grads
outputs[f"{k}__{dims[d]}__{dims[d]}"] = v * out_scale
return outputs