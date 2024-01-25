deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/models/hash_encoding_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import torch.nn as nn import numpy as np from torch import Tensor from typing import Dict , List , Tuple import itertools import modulus.sym.models.fully_connected as fully_connected import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers from modulus.sym.models.interpolation import ( _grid_knn_idx , _hyper_cube_weighting , smooth_step_2 , linear_step , ) from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.distributed import DistributedManager [docs] class MultiresolutionHashNetArch ( Arch ): """Hash encoding network as seen in, Müller, Thomas, et al. "Instant Neural Graphics Primitives with a Multiresolution Hash Encoding." arXiv preprint arXiv:2201.05989 (2022). A reference pytorch implementation can be found, https://github.com/yashbhalgat/HashNeRF-pytorch Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list output_keys : List[Key] Output key list detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] activation_fn : layers.Activation = layers.Activation.SILU Activation function used by network. layer_size : int = 64 Layer size for every hidden layer of the model. nr_layers : int = 3 Number of hidden layers of the model. skip_connections : bool = False If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers. weight_norm : bool = False Use weight norm on fully connected layers. adaptive_activations : bool = False If True then use an adaptive activation function as described here https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170. bounds : List[Tuple[float, float]] = [(-1.0, 1.0), (-1.0, 1.0)] List of bounds for hash grid. Each element is a tuple of the upper and lower bounds. nr_levels : int = 5 Number of levels in the hash grid. nr_features_per_level : int = 2 Number of features from each hash grid. log2_hashmap_size : int = 19 Hash map size will be `2**log2_hashmap_size`. base_resolution : int = 2 base resolution of hash grids. finest_resolution : int = 32 Highest resolution of hash grids. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], activation_fn = layers . Activation . SILU , layer_size : int = 64 , nr_layers : int = 3 , skip_connections : bool = False , weight_norm : bool = True , adaptive_activations : bool = False , bounds : List [ Tuple [ float , float ]] = [( - 1.0 , 1.0 ), ( - 1.0 , 1.0 )], nr_levels : int = 16 , nr_features_per_level : int = 2 , log2_hashmap_size : int = 19 , base_resolution : int = 2 , finest_resolution : int = 32 , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) # get needed input output information self . xyzt_var = [ x for x in self . input_key_dict if x in [ "x" , "y" , "z" , "t" ]] self . params_var = [ x for x in self . input_key_dict if x not in [ "x" , "y" , "z" , "t" ] ] in_features_xyzt = sum ( ( v for k , v in self . input_key_dict . items () if k in self . xyzt_var ) ) in_features_params = sum ( ( v for k , v in self . input_key_dict . items () if k in self . params_var ) ) in_features = in_features_xyzt + in_features_params out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) if len ( self . params_var ) == 0 : self . params_var = None # get device for torch constants used in inference self . device = DistributedManager () . device # store hash grid parameters self . bounds = bounds self . log2_hashmap_size = log2_hashmap_size self . base_resolution = Tensor ([ base_resolution ]) self . finest_resolution = Tensor ([ finest_resolution ]) self . nr_levels = nr_levels self . nr_features_per_level = nr_features_per_level # make embeddings self . embedding = nn . Embedding ( self . nr_levels * 2 ** self . log2_hashmap_size , self . nr_features_per_level ) nn . init . uniform_ ( self . embedding . weight , a =- 0.001 , b = 0.001 ) self . b = np . exp ( ( np . log ( self . finest_resolution ) - np . log ( self . base_resolution )) / ( nr_levels - 1 ) ) # make grid dx and start tensors list_dx = [] list_start = [] list_resolution = [] for i in range ( self . nr_levels ): # calculate resolution resolution = int ( np . floor ( self . base_resolution * self . b ** i )) list_resolution . append ( torch . tensor ([ resolution ]) . to ( self . device ) . view ( 1 , 1 ) ) # make adjust factor adjust_factor = (( 8253729 ** i + 2396403 ) % 32767 ) / 32767.0 # compute grid and adjust it not_adjusted_dx = [( x [ 1 ] - x [ 0 ]) / ( resolution - 1 ) for x in self . bounds ] grid = [ ( b [ 0 ] + ( - 2.0 + adjust_factor ) * x , b [ 1 ] + ( 2.0 + adjust_factor ) * x , resolution , ) for b , x in zip ( self . bounds , not_adjusted_dx ) ] # make grid spacing size tensor dx = torch . tensor ([( x [ 1 ] - x [ 0 ]) / ( x [ 2 ] - 1 ) for x in grid ]) . to ( self . device ) dx = dx . view ( 1 , len ( grid )) list_dx . append ( dx ) # make start tensor of grid start = torch . tensor ([ val [ 0 ] for val in grid ]) . to ( self . device ) start = start . view ( 1 , len ( grid )) list_start . append ( start ) # stack values self . resolutions = torch . stack ( list_resolution , dim = 1 ) self . dx = torch . stack ( list_dx , dim = 1 ) self . start = torch . stack ( list_start , dim = 1 ) # hyper cube for adding to lower point index self . hyper_cube = ( torch . tensor ( list ( itertools . product ( * ( len ( self . bounds ) * [[ 0 , 1 ]])))) . to ( self . device ) . view ( 1 , 1 , - 1 , len ( bounds )) ) # multiply factor for hash encoding to order layers list_mul_factor = [] mul_factor = torch . tensor ([ 1 ], dtype = torch . int ) . to ( self . device ) for r in range ( self . nr_levels ): for d in range ( len ( self . bounds )): list_mul_factor . append ( mul_factor . clone ()) mul_factor *= self . resolutions [ 0 , r , 0 ] mul_factor %= 20731370 # prevent overflow self . mul_factor = torch . stack ( list_mul_factor ) . view ( 1 , self . nr_levels , 1 , len ( self . bounds ) ) # make fully connected decoding network self . fc = fully_connected . FullyConnectedArchCore ( in_features = ( self . nr_features_per_level * nr_levels ) + in_features_params , layer_size = layer_size , out_features = out_features , nr_layers = nr_layers , skip_connections = skip_connections , activation_fn = activation_fn , adaptive_activations = adaptive_activations , weight_norm = weight_norm , ) [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: # get spacial inputs and hash encode in_xyzt_var = self . prepare_input ( in_vars , self . xyzt_var , detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , input_scales = self . input_scales , ) # unsqueeze input to operate on all grids at once unsqueezed_xyzt = torch . unsqueeze ( in_xyzt_var , 1 ) # get lower and upper bounds cells lower_indice = torch . floor (( unsqueezed_xyzt - self . start ) / self . dx ) . int () all_indice = torch . unsqueeze ( lower_indice , - 2 ) + self . hyper_cube lower_point = lower_indice * self . dx + self . start upper_point = lower_point + self . dx # get hash from indices and resolutions key = torch . sum ( all_indice * self . mul_factor , dim =- 1 ) key = 10000003 * key + 124777 * torch . bitwise_xor ( key , torch . tensor ( 3563504501 ) ) # shuffle it key = ( torch . tensor ( self . nr_levels * ( 1 << self . log2_hashmap_size ) - 1 ) . to ( key . device ) & key ) # compute embedding embed = self . embedding ( key ) # compute smooth step interpolation of embeddings smoothed_lower_point = smooth_step_2 (( unsqueezed_xyzt - lower_point ) / self . dx ) smoother_upper_point = smooth_step_2 ( - ( unsqueezed_xyzt - upper_point ) / self . dx ) weights = _hyper_cube_weighting ( smoothed_lower_point , smoother_upper_point ) # add embedding to list hash_xyzt = torch . sum ( embed * weights , dim =- 2 ) x = torch . reshape ( hash_xyzt , [ hash_xyzt . shape [ 0 ], - 1 ]) # add other features if self . params_var is not None : in_params_var = self . prepare_input ( in_vars , self . params_var , detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , input_scales = self . input_scales , ) x = torch . cat (( x , in_params_var ), dim =- 1 ) x = self . fc ( x ) return self . prepare_output ( x , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 , output_scales = self . output_scales )