deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/models/modified_fourier_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Dict , List , Optional import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.sym.key import Key [docs] class ModifiedFourierNetArch ( Arch ): """ A modified Fourier Network which enables multiplicative interactions betweeen the Fourier features and hidden layers. References: (1) Tancik, M., Srinivasan, P.P., Mildenhall, B., Fridovich-Keil, S., Raghavan, N., Singhal, U., Ramamoorthi, R., Barron, J.T. and Ng, R., 2020. Fourier features let networks learn high frequency functions in low dimensional domains. arXiv preprint arXiv:2006.10739. (2) Wang, S., Teng, Y. and Perdikaris, P., 2020. Understanding and mitigating gradient pathologies in physics-informed neural networks. arXiv preprint arXiv:2001.04536. Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list output_keys : List[Key] Output key list detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] frequencies : Tuple[str, List[float]] = ("axis", [i for i in range(10)]) A tuple that describes the Fourier encodings to use any inputs in the list `['x', 'y', 'z', 't']`. The first element describes the type of frequency encoding with options, `'gaussian', 'full', 'axis', 'diagonal'`. `'gaussian'` samples frequency of Fourier series from Gaussian. `'axis'` samples along axis of spectral space with the given list range of frequencies. `'diagonal'` samples along diagonal of spectral space with the given list range of frequencies. `'full'` samples along entire spectral space for all combinations of frequencies in given list. frequencies_params : Tuple[str, List[float]] = ("axis", [i for i in range(10)]) Same as `frequencies` except these are used for encodings on any inputs not in the list `['x', 'y', 'z', 't']`. activation_fn : layers.Activation = layers.Activation.SILU Activation function used by network. layer_size : int = 512 Layer size for every hidden layer of the model. nr_layers : int = 6 Number of hidden layers of the model. skip_connections : bool = False If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers. weight_norm : bool = True Use weight norm on fully connected layers. adaptive_activations : bool = False If True then use an adaptive activation function as described here https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], frequencies = ( "axis" , [ i for i in range ( 10 )]), frequencies_params = ( "axis" , [ i for i in range ( 10 )]), activation_fn = layers . Activation . SILU , layer_size : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , skip_connections : bool = False , weight_norm : bool = True , adaptive_activations : bool = False , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) self . skip_connections = skip_connections if adaptive_activations : activation_par = nn . Parameter ( torch . ones ( 1 )) else : activation_par = None self . xyzt_var = [ x for x in self . input_key_dict if x in [ "x" , "y" , "z" , "t" ]] # Prepare slice index xyzt_slice_index = self . prepare_slice_index ( self . input_key_dict , self . xyzt_var ) self . register_buffer ( "xyzt_slice_index" , xyzt_slice_index , persistent = False ) self . params_var = [ x for x in self . input_key_dict if x not in [ "x" , "y" , "z" , "t" ] ] params_slice_index = self . prepare_slice_index ( self . input_key_dict , self . params_var ) self . register_buffer ( "params_slice_index" , params_slice_index , persistent = False ) in_features_xyzt = sum ( ( v for k , v in self . input_key_dict . items () if k in self . xyzt_var ) ) in_features_params = sum ( ( v for k , v in self . input_key_dict . items () if k in self . params_var ) ) in_features = in_features_xyzt + in_features_params out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) in_features = in_features_xyzt + in_features_params if in_features_xyzt > 0 : self . fourier_layer_xyzt = layers . FourierLayer ( in_features = in_features_xyzt , frequencies = frequencies ) in_features += self . fourier_layer_xyzt . out_features () else : self . fourier_layer_xyzt = None if in_features_params > 0 : self . fourier_layer_params = layers . FourierLayer ( in_features = in_features_params , frequencies = frequencies_params ) in_features += self . fourier_layer_params . out_features () else : self . fourier_layer_params = None self . fc_u = layers . FCLayer ( in_features = in_features , out_features = layer_size , activation_fn = activation_fn , weight_norm = weight_norm , activation_par = activation_par , ) self . fc_v = layers . FCLayer ( in_features = in_features , out_features = layer_size , activation_fn = activation_fn , weight_norm = weight_norm , activation_par = activation_par , ) self . fc_0 = layers . FCLayer ( in_features , layer_size , activation_fn , weight_norm , activation_par = activation_par , ) self . fc_layers = nn . ModuleList () for i in range ( nr_layers - 1 ): self . fc_layers . append ( layers . FCLayer ( layer_size , layer_size , activation_fn , weight_norm , activation_par = activation_par , ) ) self . final_layer = layers . FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = out_features , activation_fn = layers . Activation . IDENTITY , weight_norm = False , activation_par = None , ) def _tensor_forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . process_input ( x , self . input_scales_tensor , input_dict = self . input_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) if self . fourier_layer_xyzt is not None : in_xyzt_var = self . slice_input ( x , self . xyzt_slice_index , dim =- 1 ) fourier_xyzt = self . fourier_layer_xyzt ( in_xyzt_var ) x = torch . cat (( x , fourier_xyzt ), dim =- 1 ) if self . fourier_layer_params is not None : in_params_var = self . slice_input ( x , self . params_slice_index , dim =- 1 ) fourier_params = self . fourier_layer_params ( in_params_var ) x = torch . cat (( x , fourier_params ), dim =- 1 ) xu = self . fc_u ( x ) xv = self . fc_v ( x ) x = self . fc_0 ( x ) x_skip : Optional [ Tensor ] = None for i , layer in enumerate ( self . fc_layers , 1 ): x = layer ( x ) x = xu - x * xu + x * xv if self . skip_connections and i % 2 == 0 : if x_skip is not None : x , x_skip = x + x_skip , x else : x_skip = x x = self . final_layer ( x ) x = self . process_output ( x , self . output_scales_tensor ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: x = self . concat_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) y = self . _tensor_forward ( x ) return self . split_output ( y , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: """ This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test. """ x = self.prepare_input( in_vars, self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) if self.fourier_layer_xyzt is not None: in_xyzt_var = self.prepare_input( in_vars, self.xyzt_var, detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) fourier_xyzt = self.fourier_layer_xyzt(in_xyzt_var) x = torch.cat((x, fourier_xyzt), dim=-1) if self.fourier_layer_params is not None: in_params_var = self.prepare_input( in_vars, self.params_var, detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) fourier_params = self.fourier_layer_params(in_params_var) x = torch.cat((x, fourier_params), dim=-1) xu = self.fc_u(x) xv = self.fc_v(x) x = self.fc_0(x) x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None for i, layer in enumerate(self.fc_layers, 1): x = layer(x) x = xu - x * xu + x * xv if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0: if x_skip is not None: x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x else: x_skip = x x = self.final_layer(x) return self.prepare_output( x, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales )