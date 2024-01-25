deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/node.html
Source code for modulus.sym.node
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
""" Modulus nodes
"""
from sympy import Add
import torch
from .constants import diff_str
from .key import Key
[docs]class Node:
"""
Base class for all nodes used to unroll computational graph in Modulus.
Parameters
----------
inputs : List[Union[str, Key]]
Names of inputs to node. For example, `inputs=['x', 'y']`.
outputs : List[Union[str, Key]]
Names of outputs to node. For example, `inputs=['u', 'v', 'p']`.
evaluate : Pytorch Function
A pytorch function that takes in a dictionary of tensors whose keys are the above `inputs`.
name : str
Name of node for print statements and debugging.
optimize : bool
If true then any trainable parameters contained in the node will be optimized by the `Trainer`.
"""
def __init__(self, inputs, outputs, evaluate, name="Node", optimize=False):
super().__init__()
self._inputs = Key.convert_list([x for x in inputs if diff_str not in str(x)])
self._outputs = Key.convert_list(outputs)
self._derivatives = Key.convert_list([x for x in inputs if diff_str in str(x)])
self.evaluate = evaluate
self._name = name
self._optimize = optimize
# set evaluate saveable to false if doesn't exist
if not hasattr(self.evaluate, "saveable"):
self.evaluate.saveable = False
# check that model has name if optimizable
if self._optimize:
assert hasattr(
self.evaluate, "name"
), "Optimizable nodes require model to have unique name"
[docs] @classmethod
def from_sympy(cls, eq, out_name, freeze_terms=[], detach_names=[]):
"""
generates a Modulus Node from a SymPy equation
Parameters
----------
eq : Sympy Symbol/Exp
the equation to convert to a Modulus Node. The
inputs to this node consist of all Symbols,
Functions, and derivatives of Functions. For example,
`f(x,y) + f(x,y).diff(x) + k` will be converted
to a node whose input is [`f,f__x,k`].
out_name : str
This will be the name of the output for the node.
freeze_terms : List[int]
The terms that need to be frozen
detach_names : List[str]
This will detach the inputs of the resulting node.
Returns
-------
node : Node
"""
from modulus.sym.utils.sympy.torch_printer import (
torch_lambdify,
_subs_derivatives,
SympyToTorch,
)
# sub all functions and derivatives with symbols
sub_eq = _subs_derivatives(eq)
# construct Modulus node
if bool(freeze_terms):
print(
"the terms "
+ str(freeze_terms)
+ " will be frozen in the equation "
+ str(out_name)
+ ": "
+ str(Add.make_args(sub_eq))
)
print("Verify before proceeding!")
else:
pass
evaluate = SympyToTorch(sub_eq, out_name, freeze_terms, detach_names)
inputs = Key.convert_list(evaluate.keys)
outputs = Key.convert_list([out_name])
node = cls(inputs, outputs, evaluate, name="Sympy Node: " + out_name)
return node
@property
def name(self):
return self._name
@property
def outputs(self):
"""
Returns
-------
outputs : List[str]
Outputs of node.
"""
return self._outputs
@property
def inputs(self):
"""
Returns
-------
inputs : List[str]
Inputs of node.
"""
return self._inputs
@property
def derivatives(self):
"""
Returns
-------
derivatives : List[str]
Derivative inputs of node.
"""
return self._derivatives
@property
def optimize(self):
return self._optimize
def __str__(self):
return (
"node: "
+ self.name
+ "\n"
+ "evaluate: "
+ str(self.evaluate.__class__.__name__)
+ "\n"
+ "inputs: "
+ str(self.inputs)
+ "\n"
+ "derivatives: "
+ str(self.derivatives)
+ "\n"
+ "outputs: "
+ str(self.outputs)
+ "\n"
+ "optimize: "
+ str(self.optimize)
)