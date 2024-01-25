Modulus Sym Utilities

Bases: Quadrature

The points are specified in an array of shape (2, 2, …) such that arr[0][0] is the lower left corner, arr[1][1] the upper right, and set region_type=False. If your c2 has its sides aligned with the coordinate axes, you can use v=[[x0, x1], [y0, y1]], and set region_type=True (default).