AJA Video Systems

The AJA NTV2 SDK includes both the drivers (kernel module) that are required in order to enable an AJA device, as well as the SDK (headers and libraries) that are used to access an AJA device from an application.

The drivers must be loaded every time the system is rebooted, and they must be loaded natively on the host system (i.e. not inside a container). The drivers must be loaded regardless of whether applications will be run natively or inside a container (see Using AJA Devices in Containers).

The SDK only needs to be installed on the native host and/or container that will be used to compile applications with AJA support. The Holoscan SDK containers already have the NTV2 SDK installed, and so no additional steps are required to build AJA-enabled applications (such as the reference Holoscan applications) within these containers. However, installing the NTV2 SDK and utilities natively on the host is useful for the initial setup and testing of the AJA device, so the following instructions cover this native installation.

Navigate to a directory where you would like the source code to be downloaded, then perform the following to clone the NTV2 SDK source code.

Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/ntv2.git $ export NTV2=$(pwd)/ntv2



Note These instructions use a fork of the official AJA NTV2 Repository that is maintained by NVIDIA and may contain additional changes that are required for Holoscan SDK support. These changes will be pushed to the official AJA NTV2 repository whenever possible with the goal to minimize or eliminate divergence between the two repositories.

The following will build the AJA NTV2 drivers with RDMA support enabled. Once built, the kernel module (ajantv2.ko) and load/unload scripts (load_ajantv2 and unload_ajantv2) will be output to the ${NTV2}/bin directory.

Copy Copied! $ export AJA_RDMA=1 $ export AJA_IGPU=0 # Or 1 to run on the integrated GPU of the IGX Orin Devkit (L4T >= 35.4) $ make -j --directory ${NTV2}/ajadriver/linux



Running any application that uses an AJA device requires the AJA kernel drivers to be loaded, even if the application is being run from within a container. The drivers must be manually loaded every time the machine is rebooted using the load_ajantv2 script:

Copy Copied! $ sudo sh ${NTV2}/bin/load_ajantv2 loaded ajantv2 driver module created node /dev/ajantv20 Note The NTV2 environment variable must point to the NTV2 SDK path where the drivers were previously built as described in Building the AJA NTV2 Drivers. Secure boot must be disabled in order to load unsigned module. If any errors occur while loading the module refer to the Troubleshooting section, below.



Since the AJA NTV2 SDK is already loaded into the Holoscan containers, this step is not strictly required in order to build or run any Holoscan applications. However, this builds and installs various tools that can be useful for testing the operation of the AJA hardware outside of Holoscan containers, and is required for the steps provided in Testing the AJA Device.

Copy Copied! $ sudo apt-get install -y cmake $ mkdir ${NTV2}/cmake-build $ cd ${NTV2}/cmake-build $ export PATH=/usr/local/cuda/bin:${PATH} $ cmake .. $ make -j $ sudo make install



The following steps depend on tools that were built and installed by the previous step, Building and Installing the AJA NTV2 SDK. If any errors occur, see the Troubleshooting section, below.