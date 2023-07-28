holoscan.operators
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Operators.
|
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
|
Format conversion operator.
|
Format conversion operator.
|
|
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
|
Multi-AI inference operator.
|
Multi-AI post-processing operator.
|
Members:
|
|
Simple receiver operator.
|
|
Simple transmitter operator.
|
Operator carrying out post-processing operations used in the ultrasound demo app.
|
Operator class to perform inference using TensorRT.
|
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
|
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- class holoscan.operators.AJASourceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.AJASourceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, device: str = '0', channel: holoscan.operators._operators.NTV2Channel = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL1: 0>, width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, rdma: bool = False, enable_overlay: bool = False, overlay_channel: holoscan.operators._operators.NTV2Channel = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL2: 1>, overlay_rdma: bool = True, name: str = 'aja_source') → None
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- devicestr, optional
- channelholoscan.operators.NTV2Channel or int, optional
- widthint, optional
- heightint, optional
- framerateint, optional
- rdmabool, optional
- enable_overlaybool, optional
- overlay_channelholoscan.operators.NTV2Channel or int, optional
- overlay_rdmabool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The device to target (e.g. “0” for device 0)
The camera NTV2Channel to use for output.
Width of the video stream.
Height of the video stream.
Frame rate of the video stream.
Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled.
Boolean indicating whether a separate overlay channel is enabled.
The camera NTV2Channel to use for overlay output.
Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled for the overlay.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.AJASourceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.AJASourceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator
Format conversion operator.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The GXF component ID.
The GXF context of the component.
The GXF entity ID.
The GXF type name of the resource.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.BayerDemosaicOp) -> None
Format conversion operator.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.BayerDemosaicOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, in_tensor_name: str = ‘’, out_tensor_name: str = ‘’, interpolation_mode: int = 0, bayer_grid_pos: int = 2, generate_alpha: bool = False, alpha_value: int = 255, name: str = ‘format_converter’) -> None
Format conversion operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
- interpolation_modeint, optional
- bayer_grid_posint, optional
- generate_alphabool, optional
- alpha_valueint, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
CUDA Stream pool to create CUDA streams
The name of the input tensor.
The name of the output tensor.
The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/group__typedefs__npp.html#ga2b58ebd329141d560aa4367f1708f191
The Bayer grid position (default of 2 = GBRG). Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/group__typedefs__npp.html#ga5597309d6766fb2dffe155990d915ecb
Generate alpha channel.
Alpha value to be generated if generate_alpha is set to
True.
The name of the operator.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the resource.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the resource
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.BayerDemosaicOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.BayerDemosaicOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Format conversion operator.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.FormatConverterOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, out_dtype: str, in_dtype: str = '', in_tensor_name: str = '', out_tensor_name: str = '', scale_min: float = 0.0, scale_max: float = 1.0, alpha_value: int = 255, resize_height: int = 0, resize_width: int = 0, resize_mode: int = 0, out_channel_order: List[int] = [], cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Format conversion operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
- out_dtypestr
- in_dtypestr, optional
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
- scale_minfloat, optional
- scale_maxfloat, optional
- alpha_valueint, optional
- resize_heightint, optional
- resize_widthint, optional
- resize_modeint, optional
- channel_ordersequence of int
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
Destination data type (e.g. “RGB888” or “RGBA8888”).
Source data type (e.g. “RGB888” or “RGBA8888”).
The name of the input tensor.
The name of the output tensor.
Output will be clipped to this minimum value.
Output will be clipped to this maximum value.
Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA.
Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if resize_height is 0.
Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if resize_width is 0.
Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s nppiInterpolationMode (default=NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).
Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.FormatConverterOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.FormatConverterOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, allocator=None, receivers=[], tensors=[], color_lut=[], window_title='Holoviz', display_name='DP-0', width=1920, height=1080, framerate=60, use_exclusive_display=False, fullscreen=False, headless=False, enable_render_buffer_input=False, enable_render_buffer_output=False, font_path='', cuda_stream_pool=None, name='holoviz_op')
Bases:
holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
Members:
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
InputSpec
- class DepthMapRenderMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
POINTS
LINES
TRIANGLES
Attributes
value
-
LINES =
-
POINTS =
-
TRIANGLES =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- LINES =
- class InputSpec
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp.InputType) → None
- class InputType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
UNKNOWN
COLOR
COLOR_LUT
POINTS
LINES
LINE_STRIP
TRIANGLES
CROSSES
RECTANGLES
OVALS
TEXT
DEPTH_MAP
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR
Attributes
value
-
COLOR =
-
COLOR_LUT =
-
CROSSES =
-
DEPTH_MAP =
-
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR =
-
LINES =
-
LINE_STRIP =
-
OVALS =
-
POINTS =
-
RECTANGLES =
-
TEXT =
-
TRIANGLES =
-
UNKNOWN =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp.InputType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- COLOR =
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, receivers: List[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec] = [], tensors: List[holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec] = [], color_lut: List[List[float]] = [], window_title: str = 'Holoviz', display_name: str = 'DP-0', width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, use_exclusive_display: bool = False, fullscreen: bool = False, headless: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_output: bool = False, font_path: str = '', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'holoviz_op') → None
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional
- receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional
- tensorssequence of dict, optional
- color_lutlist of list of float, optional
- window_titlestr, optional
- display_namestr, optional
- widthint, optional
- heightint, optional
- frameratefloat, optional
- use_exclusive_displaybool, optional
- fullscreenbool, optional
- headlessbool, optional
- enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional
- enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional
- font_pathstr, optional
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None, will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.
List of input receivers.
List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the ‘name’ key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.
Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’. Should be shape (n_colors, 4).
Title on window canvas.
In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr.
Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode.
Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode.
Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive mode.
Enable exclusive display.
Enable fullscreen window.
Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output.
If
True, an additional input port, named ‘render_buffer_input’ is added to the operator.
If
True, an additional output port, named ‘render_buffer_output’ is added to the operator.
File path for the font used for rendering text.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
Notes
The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {“color”, “color_lut”, “crosses”, “lines”, “line_strip”, “ovals”, “points”, “rectangles”, “text”, “triangles”, “depth_map”, “depth_map_color”, “unknown”}. The default type is “unknown” which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.
To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type ‘color’.
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]
Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.
If we also had a “boxes” tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.
tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]
where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.HolovizOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.MultiAIInferenceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Multi-AI inference operator.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
DataMap
DataVecMap
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, backend: str, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, inference_map: dict, model_path_map: dict, pre_processor_map: dict, in_tensor_names: List[str] = [''], out_tensor_names: List[str] = [''], infer_on_cpu: bool = False, parallel_inference: bool = True, input_on_cuda: bool = True, output_on_cuda: bool = True, transmit_on_cuda: bool = True, enable_fp16: bool = False, is_engine_path: bool = False, name: str = 'multi_ai_inference') → None
Multi-AI inference operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”}
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
- inference_mapholoscan.operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataVecMap
- model_path_mapholoscan.operators.MultiAIInferenceOp.DataMap
- pre_processor_mapholoscan.operators.MultiAIInferenceOp::DataVecMap
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- infer_on_cpubool, optional
- parallel_inferencebool, optional
- input_on_cudabool, optional
- output_on_cudabool, optional
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
- enable_fp16bool, optional
- is_engine_pathbool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Backend to use for inference. Set “trt” for TensorRT and “onnxrt” for the ONNX runtime.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
Tensor to model map.
Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.
Pre processed data to model map.
Input tensors.
Output tensors.
Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU.
Whether to enable parallel execution.
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU.
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU.
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU.
Use 16-bit floating point computations.
Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIInferenceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Multi-AI post-processing operator.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
DataMap
DataVecMap
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, process_operations: dict = {}, processed_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: List[str] = [], out_tensor_names: List[str] = [], input_on_cuda: bool = False, output_on_cuda: bool = False, transmit_on_cuda: bool = False, disable_transmitter: bool = False, name: str = 'multi_ai_postprocessor') → None
Multi-AI post-processing operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
- post_processor_mapholoscan.operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataVecMap
- process_operationsholoscan.operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp.DataVecMap
- processed_mapholoscan.operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp::DataVecMap
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- input_on_cudabool, optional
- output_on_cudabool, optional
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
- disable_transmitterbool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
All post processor settings for each model.
Operations in sequence on tensors.
Input-output tensor mapping.
Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU.
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU.
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU.
If
True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.MultiAIPostprocessorOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.NTV2Channel
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NTV2_CHANNEL1
NTV2_CHANNEL2
NTV2_CHANNEL3
NTV2_CHANNEL4
NTV2_CHANNEL5
NTV2_CHANNEL6
NTV2_CHANNEL7
NTV2_CHANNEL8
NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS
NTV2_CHANNEL_INVALID
Attributes
value
-
NTV2_CHANNEL1 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL2 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL3 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL4 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL5 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL6 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL7 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL8 =
-
NTV2_CHANNEL_INVALID =
-
NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.NTV2Channel, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- NTV2_CHANNEL1 =
- class holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple receiver operator.
- This operator has a single input port:
input: “in”
This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
setup(spec)
Default implementation of setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- *args
- **kwargs
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
Positional arguments.
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple transmitter operator.
- This operator has a single output port:
output: “out”
On each tick, it transmits an integer to the “out” port.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
setup(spec)
Default implementation of setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- *args
- **kwargs
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
Positional arguments.
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator carrying out post-processing operations used in the ultrasound demo app.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, in_tensor_name: str = '', network_output_type: str = 'softmax', data_format: str = 'hwc', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'segmentation_postprocessor') → None
Operator carrying out post-processing operations used in the ultrasound demo app.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
- network_output_typestr, optional
- data_formatstr, optional
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
Name of the input tensor.
Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’).
Data format of network output.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.TensorRTInferenceOp
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator
Operator class to perform inference using TensorRT.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The GXF component ID.
The GXF context of the component.
The GXF entity ID.
The GXF type name of the resource.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.TensorRTInferenceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, model_file_path: str, engine_cache_dir: str, input_tensor_names: List[str], input_binding_names: List[str], output_tensor_names: List[str], output_binding_names: List[str], pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, plugins_lib_namespace: str = '', force_engine_update: bool = False, max_workspace_size: int = 67108864, max_batch_size: int = 1, enable_fp16_: bool = False, relaxed_dimension_check: bool = True, verbose: bool = False, name: str = 'tensor_rt_inference') → None
Operator class to perform inference using TensorRT.
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
- model_file_pathstr
- engine_cache_dirstr
- input_tensor_namessequence of str
- input_binding_namessequence of str
- output_tensor_namessequence of str
- output_binding_namessequence of str
- pool
holoscan.resources.Allocator
- cuda_stream_pool
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool
- plugins_lib_namespacestr
- force_engine_updatebool, optional
- max_workspace_sizeint, optional
- max_batch_sizeint, optional
- enable_fp16bool, optional
- relaxed_dimension_checkbool, optional
- verbosebool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.
Path to a folder containing cached engine files to be serialized and loaded from.
Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the model.
Names of input bindings as in the model in the same order of what is provided in input_tensor_names.
Names of output tensors in the order to be retrieved from the model.
Names of output bindings as in the model in the same order of what is provided in output_tensor_names.
Allocator instance for output tensors.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
Namespace used to register all the plugins in this library.
Always update engine regardless of whether there is an existing engine file. Warning: this may take minutes to complete, so is False by default.
Size of working space in bytes.
Maximum possible batch size in case the first dimension is dynamic and used as batch size.
Enable inference with FP16 and FP32 fallback.
Ignore dimensions of 1 for input tensor dimension check.
Enable verbose logging to the console.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the resource.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the resource
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.TensorRTInferenceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.TensorRTInferenceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- spec
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- spec
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, directory: str, basename: str, flush_on_tick: bool = False, name: str = 'recorder') → None
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- directorystr
- basenamestr
- flush_on_tickbool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Directory path for storing files.
User specified file name without extension.
Flushes output buffer on every tick when
True.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
Attributes
The list of arguments associated with the component.
Conditions associated with the operator.
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The identifier of the component.
The name of the operator.
The operator type.
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
Methods
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
-
GXF =
-
NATIVE =
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- GXF =
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators._operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, directory: str, basename: str, batch_size: int = 1, ignore_corrupted_entities: bool = True, frame_rate: float = 1.0, realtime: bool = True, repeat: bool = False, count: int = 0, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- directorystr
- basenamestr
- batch_sizeint, optional
- ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional
- frame_ratefloat, optional
- realtimebool, optional
- repeatbool, optional
- countint, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Directory path for reading files from.
User specified file name without extension.
Number of entities to read and publish for one tick.
If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated.
Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps.
Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps.
Repeat video stream in a loop.
Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators._operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators._operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.