The C++ API uses the HOLOSCAN_LOG_XXX() macros to log messages in the application. These macros use the fmtlib format string syntax for their format strings.

Users of the Python API should use the built-in logging module to log messages. Users can control the logging of any underlying C++ Operators used via their Python bindings via the functions in the holoscan.logger module. Specifically, calling load_env_log_level() will load the logging level from the HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL environment variable described above. This log level can also be changed at runtime via set_log_level() using the LogLevel() enum class (e.g. set_log_level(LogLevel.WARN) ).