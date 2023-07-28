Use both Integrated and Discrete GPUs on Holoscan developer kits

Due to symbols redundancy between the nvgpu drivers for integrated GPU (iGPU), and the openrm drivers for discrete GPU (dGPU), additional steps are required to be able to leverage them both in parallel on the Holoscan developer kits at this time.

Starting with the Holoscan SDK 0.5, we provide a utility container on NGC named L4T Compute Assist designed to enable iGPU compute access on the development stack configured for dGPU.