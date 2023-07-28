NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
holoscan.graphs

This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Graph classes.

holoscan.graphs.FlowGraph

class holoscan.graphs.FlowGraph

Bases: holoscan.graphs._graphs.Graph

Attributes

context

get_next_operators

get_operators

get_root_operators

Methods

add_flow(self, op_u, op_v, port_map)

add_operator(self, op)

get_port_map(self, op_u, op_v)

is_leaf(self, op)

is_root(self, op)

__init__(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FlowGraph) → None

add_flow(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FlowGraph, op_u: holoscan::Operator, op_v: holoscan::Operator, port_map: holoscan.graphs._graphs.EdgeDataElementType) → None

Parameters
op_uOperator

The source operator.
op_vOperator

The destination operator.
port_mapdict

A map from the source operator’s port name to the destination operator’s port name(s).
add_operator(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FlowGraph, op: holoscan::Operator) → None

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

The node to add.
property context

The graph’s context (as an opaque PyCapsule object)
property get_next_operators

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

A node in the graph.
Returns
list of Operator

A list containing the downstream operators.
property get_operators

Returns
list of Operator

A list containing all operators.
get_port_map(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FlowGraph, op_u: holoscan::Operator, op_v: holoscan::Operator) → std::optional<std::shared_ptr<std::unordered_map<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> >, std::set<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> >, std::less<void>, std::allocator<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> > > >, std::hash<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> > >, std::equal_to<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> > >, std::allocator<std::pair<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> > const, std::set<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> >, std::less<void>, std::allocator<std::__cxx11::basic_string<char, std::char_traits<char>, std::allocator<char> > > > > > > > >

Parameters
op_uholoscan.core.Operator

The source operator.
op_vholoscan.core.Operator

The destination operator.
Returns
port_mapdict

A map from the source operator’s port name to the destination operator’s port name(s).
property get_root_operators

Returns
list of Operator

A list containing all root operators.
is_leaf(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FlowGraph, op: holoscan::Operator) → bool

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

A node in the graph.
Returns
bool

Whether the operator is a leaf operator
is_root(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FlowGraph, op: holoscan::Operator) → bool

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

A node in the graph.
Returns
bool

Whether the operator is a root operator
