Visualization Module

The core entity of Holoviz are layers. A layer is a two-dimensional image object, multiple layers are composited to form the final output.

These layer types are supported by Holoviz:

image layer

geometry layer

GUI layer

The definition of a layer is started by calling one of the layer begin functions viz::BeginImageLayer() , viz::BeginGeometryLayer() or viz::BeginImGuiLayer() . The layer definition ends with viz::EndLayer() .

All layers have common attributes, these are priority and opacity. The start of a layer definition is resetting these values to their defaults.

The priority determines the rendering order of the layers. Before rendering the layers they are sorted by priority, the layers with the lowest priority are rendered first so that the layer with the highest priority is rendered on top of all other layers. If layers have the same priority then the render order of these layers is undefined. Priority is set by calling viz::LayerPriority() .

Opacity is used to blend transparent layers over other layers. Opacity is set by calling viz::LayerOpacity() .

The code below draws a transparent geometry layer on top of an image layer (layer details are omitted). Although the geometry layer is specified first, it is drawn last because it has a higher priority ( 1 ) than the image layer ( 0 ). As mentioned the start of a layer is resetting layer attributes, so for the image layer, there is no need to set the opacity to 1.0 since the default is already 1.0 .

Copy Copied! namespace viz = holoscan::viz; viz::Begin(); viz::BeginGeometryLayer(); viz::LayerPriority(1); viz::LayerOpacity(0.5); /// details omitted viz::EndLayer(); viz::BeginImageLayer(); viz::LayerPriority(0); /// details omitted viz::EndLayer(); viz::End();

The function viz::BeginImageLayer() starts an image layer. An image layer displays a rectangular 2D image.

The image data is defined by calling viz::ImageCudaDevice() and viz::ImageHost() . Various input formats are supported, see viz::ImageFormat . For single channel image formats image colors can be looked up by defining a lookup table with viz::LUT() .

The function viz::BeginGeometryLayer() starts a geometry layer. A geometry layer is used to draw geometric primitives such as points, lines, rectangles, ovals or text. See viz::PrimitiveTopology for supported geometry primitive topologies. Coordinates start with (0, 0) in the top left and end with (1, 1) in the bottom right.

There are functions to set attributes for geometric primitives like color ( viz::Color() ), line width ( viz::LineWidth() ) and point size ( viz::PointSize() ).

The code below draws a red rectangle and a green text.

Copy Copied! namespace viz = holoscan::viz; viz::BeginGeometryLayer(); // draw a red rectangle viz::Color(1.f, 0.f, 0.f, 0.f); const float data[]{0.1f, 0.1f, 0.9f, 0.9f}; viz::Primitive(viz::PrimitiveTopology::RECTANGLE_LIST, 1, sizeof(data) / sizeof(data[0]), data); // draw green text viz::Color(0.f, 1.f, 0.f, 0.f); viz::Text(0.5f, 0.5f, 0.2f, "Text"); viz::EndLayer();

Holoviz support user interface layers created with Dear ImGui.

If using Dear ImGui, create a context and pass it to Holoviz using viz::ImGuiSetCurrentContext() , do this before calling viz::Init() . Background: the Dear ImGui context is a global variable. Global variables are not shared across so/DLL boundaries. Therefore the app needs to create the Dear ImGui context first and then provide the pointer to Holoviz like this:

Copy Copied! ImGui::CreateContext(); holoscan::viz::ImGuiSetCurrentContext(ImGui::GetCurrentContext());

Calls to the Dear ImGui API are allowed between viz::BeginImGuiLayer() and viz::EndImGuiLayer() are used to draw to the ImGui layer. The ImGui layer behaves like other layers and is rendered with the layer opacity and priority.

The code below creates a Dear ImGui window with a checkbox used to conditionally show a image layer.

Copy Copied! namespace viz = holoscan::viz; bool show_image_layer = false; while (!viz::WindowShouldClose()) { viz::Begin(); viz::BeginImGuiLayer(); ImGui::Begin("Options"); ImGui::Checkbox("Image layer", &show_image_layer); ImGui::End(); viz::EndLayer(); if (show_image_layer) { viz::BeginImageLayer(); viz::ImageHost(...); viz::EndLayer(); } viz::End(); }

A depth map is single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is specified with viz::DepthMap() and rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can also be specified.

Supported format for the depth map:

8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component

Supported format for the depth color map:

32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3

Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement.

The camera is operated using the mouse.