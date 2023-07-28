Function holoscan::viz::ReadFramebuffer

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::ReadFramebuffer(ImageFormat fmt, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, size_t buffer_size, CUdeviceptr device_ptr)

Read the framebuffer and store it to cuda device memory.

Can only be called outside of Begin()/End().

Parameters

  • fmt – image format, currently only R8G8B8A8_UNORM is supported

  • width, height – width and height of the region to read back, will be limited to the framebuffer size if the framebuffer is smaller than that

  • buffer_size – size of the storage buffer in bytes

  • device_ptr – pointer to Cuda device memory to store the framebuffer into

