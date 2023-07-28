Built-in Operators and Extensions

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
The units of work of Holoscan applications are implemented within Operators, as described in the core concepts of the SDK. The operators included in the SDK provide domain-agnostic functionalities such as IO, machine learning inference, processing, and visualization, optimized for AI streaming pipelines, relying on a set of Core Technologies.

Operators

The operators below are defined under the holoscan::ops namespace for C++ and CMake, and under the holoscan.operators module in Python.

Class

CMake target/lib

Documentation

AJASourceOp

aja

C++/Python

BayerDemosaicOp

bayer_demosaic

C++/Python

FormatConverterOp

format_converter

C++/Python

HolovizOp

holoviz

C++/Python

MultiAIInferenceOp

multiai_inference

C++/Python

MultiAIPostprocessorOp

multiai_postprocessor

C++/Python

PingRxOp

ping_rx

C++/Python

PingTxOp

ping_tx

C++/Python

SegmentationPostprocessorOp

segmentation_postprocessor

C++/Python

TensorRTInferenceOp

tensor_rt

C++/Python

VideoStreamRecorderOp

video_stream_recorder

C++/Python

VideoStreamReplayerOp

video_stream_replayer

C++/Python

† deprecated

Given an instance of an operator class, you can print a human-readable description of its specification to inspect the inputs, outputs, and parameters that can be configured on that operator class:

std::cout << operator_object->spec()->description() << std::endl;

print(operator_object.spec)

Note

The Holoscan SDK uses meta-programming with templating and std::any to support arbitrary data types. Because of this, some type information (and therefore values) might not be retrievable by the description API. If more details are needed, we recommend inspecting the list of Parameter members in the operator header to identify their type.

Extensions

The Holoscan SDK also includes some GXF extensions with GXF codelets, which are typically wrapped as operators, or present for legacy reasons. In addition to the core GXF extensions (std, cuda, serialization, multimedia) listed here, the Holoscan SDK includes the following GXF extensions:

Bayer Demosaic

The bayer_demosaic extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic codelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image. It is wrapped by the nvidia::holoscan::ops::BayerDemosaicOp operator.

Note

The BayerDemosaicOp will be converted to a native operator in future releases.

GXF Holoscan Wrapper

The gxf_holoscan_wrapper extension includes the holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.

Learn more about it in the Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications section.

OpenGL

The opengl_renderer extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::OpenGLRenderer codelet. It displays a VideoBuffer, leveraging OpenGL/CUDA interop.

Note

There is no operator currently wrapping this codelet. It is only use to demonstrate the V4L2 example.

Warning

This codelet is deprecated, and will be removed in a future release in favor of a native operator using the visualization module.

Parameter

Description

Type

signal

Input Channel

gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>

width

Width of the rendering window

unsigned int

height

Height of the rendering window

unsigned int

window_close_scheduling_term

BooleanSchedulingTerm to stop the codelet from ticking after all messages are published

gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>

Stream Playback

The stream_playback extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer to/from a Tensor Object. This extension does not include any codelets: reading and writing video stream (gxf entity files) from the disk was implemented as native operators with VideoStreamRecorderOp and VideoStreamReplayerOp, though they leverage the VideoStreamSerializer from this extension.

Note

The VideoStreamSerializer codelet is based on the nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer with the addition of a repeat feature. (If the repeat parameter is true and the frame count is out of the maximum frame index, unnecessary warning messages are printed with nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer.)

TensorRT

The tensor_rt extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::TensorRtInference codelet. It takes input tensors and feeds them into TensorRT for inference. It is wrapped by the nvidia::holoscan::ops::TensorRTInferenceOp operator.

Note

This codelet is based on nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference (by GXF), with the addition of the engine_cache_dir to be able to provide a directory of engine files for multiple GPUs instead of a single one.

Warning

This codelet is deprecated, and will be removed in Holoscan 0.6 in favor of a native operator using the inference module.

V4L2

The v4l2_source extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::V4L2Source codelet. It uses V4L2 to get image frames from USB cameras. The output is a VideoBuffer object.

Note

There is no operator currently wrapping this codelet. A native operator also supporting HDMI IN will replace this codelet in future releases,

Parameter

Description

Type

Default

signal

Output channel

gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>

allocator

Output Allocator

gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>

device

Path to the V4L2 device

std::string

/dev/video0

width

Width of the V4L2 image

uint32_t

640

height

Height of the V4L2 image

uint32_t

480

numBuffers

Number of V4L2 buffers to use

uint32_t

2

HoloHub

Visit the HoloHub repository to find a collection of additional Holoscan operators and extensions.
