Built-in Operators and Extensions

The Holoscan SDK also includes some GXF extensions with GXF codelets, which are typically wrapped as operators, or present for legacy reasons. In addition to the core GXF extensions (std, cuda, serialization, multimedia) listed here, the Holoscan SDK includes the following GXF extensions:

The bayer_demosaic extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic codelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image. It is wrapped by the nvidia::holoscan::ops::BayerDemosaicOp operator.

Note The BayerDemosaicOp will be converted to a native operator in future releases.

The gxf_holoscan_wrapper extension includes the holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.

Learn more about it in the Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications section.

The opengl_renderer extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::OpenGLRenderer codelet. It displays a VideoBuffer, leveraging OpenGL/CUDA interop.

Note There is no operator currently wrapping this codelet. It is only use to demonstrate the V4L2 example.

Warning This codelet is deprecated, and will be removed in a future release in favor of a native operator using the visualization module.

Parameter Description Type signal Input Channel gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver> width Width of the rendering window unsigned int height Height of the rendering window unsigned int window_close_scheduling_term BooleanSchedulingTerm to stop the codelet from ticking after all messages are published gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>

The stream_playback extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer to/from a Tensor Object. This extension does not include any codelets: reading and writing video stream (gxf entity files) from the disk was implemented as native operators with VideoStreamRecorderOp and VideoStreamReplayerOp , though they leverage the VideoStreamSerializer from this extension.

Note The VideoStreamSerializer codelet is based on the nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer with the addition of a repeat feature. (If the repeat parameter is true and the frame count is out of the maximum frame index, unnecessary warning messages are printed with nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer .)

The tensor_rt extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::TensorRtInference codelet. It takes input tensors and feeds them into TensorRT for inference. It is wrapped by the nvidia::holoscan::ops::TensorRTInferenceOp operator.

Note This codelet is based on nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference (by GXF), with the addition of the engine_cache_dir to be able to provide a directory of engine files for multiple GPUs instead of a single one.

Warning This codelet is deprecated, and will be removed in Holoscan 0.6 in favor of a native operator using the inference module.

The v4l2_source extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::V4L2Source codelet. It uses V4L2 to get image frames from USB cameras. The output is a VideoBuffer object.

Note There is no operator currently wrapping this codelet. A native operator also supporting HDMI IN will replace this codelet in future releases,

Parameter Description Type Default signal Output channel gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter> allocator Output Allocator gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator> device Path to the V4L2 device std::string /dev/video0 width Width of the V4L2 image uint32_t 640 height Height of the V4L2 image uint32_t 480 numBuffers Number of V4L2 buffers to use uint32_t 2

Visit the HoloHub repository to find a collection of additional Holoscan operators and extensions.