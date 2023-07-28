Built-in Operators and Extensions
The units of work of Holoscan applications are implemented within Operators, as described in the core concepts of the SDK. The operators included in the SDK provide domain-agnostic functionalities such as IO, machine learning inference, processing, and visualization, optimized for AI streaming pipelines, relying on a set of Core Technologies.
The operators below are defined under the
holoscan::ops namespace for C++ and CMake, and under the
holoscan.operators module in Python.
|
Class
|
CMake target/lib
|
Documentation
|
AJASourceOp
|
|
BayerDemosaicOp
|
|
FormatConverterOp
|
|
HolovizOp
|
|
MultiAIInferenceOp
|
|
MultiAIPostprocessorOp
|
|
PingRxOp
|
|
PingTxOp
|
|
SegmentationPostprocessorOp
|
|
TensorRTInferenceOp †
|
|
VideoStreamRecorderOp
|
|
VideoStreamReplayerOp
|
† deprecated
Given an instance of an operator class, you can print a human-readable description of its specification to inspect the inputs, outputs, and parameters that can be configured on that operator class:
std::cout << operator_object->spec()->description() << std::endl;
print(operator_object.spec)
The Holoscan SDK uses meta-programming with templating and
std::any to support arbitrary data types. Because of this, some type information (and therefore values) might not be retrievable by the
description API. If more details are needed, we recommend inspecting the list of
Parameter members in the operator header to identify their type.
The Holoscan SDK also includes some GXF extensions with GXF codelets, which are typically wrapped as operators, or present for legacy reasons. In addition to the core GXF extensions (std, cuda, serialization, multimedia) listed here, the Holoscan SDK includes the following GXF extensions:
Bayer Demosaic
The
bayer_demosaic extension includes the
nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic codelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image. It is wrapped by the
nvidia::holoscan::ops::BayerDemosaicOp operator.
The
BayerDemosaicOp will be converted to a native operator in future releases.
GXF Holoscan Wrapper
The
gxf_holoscan_wrapper extension includes the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.
Learn more about it in the Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications section.
OpenGL
The
opengl_renderer extension includes the
nvidia::holoscan::OpenGLRenderer codelet. It displays a VideoBuffer, leveraging OpenGL/CUDA interop.
There is no operator currently wrapping this codelet. It is only use to demonstrate the V4L2 example.
This codelet is deprecated, and will be removed in a future release in favor of a native operator using the visualization module.
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Type
|
signal
|
Input Channel
|
|
width
|
Width of the rendering window
|
|
height
|
Height of the rendering window
|
|
window_close_scheduling_term
|
|
Stream Playback
The
stream_playback extension includes the
nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer to/from a Tensor Object.
This extension does not include any codelets: reading and writing video stream (gxf entity files) from the disk was implemented as native operators with
VideoStreamRecorderOp and
VideoStreamReplayerOp, though they leverage the
VideoStreamSerializer from this extension.
The
VideoStreamSerializer codelet is based on the
nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer with the addition of a
repeat feature.
(If the
repeat parameter is
true and the frame count is out of the maximum frame index, unnecessary warning messages are printed with
nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer.)
TensorRT
The
tensor_rt extension includes the
nvidia::holoscan::TensorRtInference codelet. It takes input tensors and feeds them into TensorRT for inference. It is wrapped by the
nvidia::holoscan::ops::TensorRTInferenceOp operator.
This codelet is based on
nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference (by GXF), with the addition of the
engine_cache_dir to be able to provide a directory of engine files for multiple GPUs instead of a single one.
This codelet is deprecated, and will be removed in Holoscan 0.6 in favor of a native operator using the inference module.
V4L2
The
v4l2_source extension includes the
nvidia::holoscan::V4L2Source codelet. It uses V4L2 to get image frames from USB cameras. The output is a VideoBuffer object.
There is no operator currently wrapping this codelet. A native operator also supporting HDMI IN will replace this codelet in future releases,
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Type
|
Default
|
signal
|
Output channel
|
|
allocator
|
Output Allocator
|
|
device
|
Path to the V4L2 device
|
|
|
width
|
Width of the V4L2 image
|
|
640
|
height
|
Height of the V4L2 image
|
|
480
|
numBuffers
|
Number of V4L2 buffers to use
|
|
2
HoloHub
Visit the HoloHub repository to find a collection of additional Holoscan operators and extensions.