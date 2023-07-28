Class representing a condition.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.

If a fragment keyword argument is provided, it must be of type holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application ). A single Fragment object can also be provided positionally instead.

Any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args . (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility).