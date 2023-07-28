holoscan.executors

Create and setup GXF components for an input port.

For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.

If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.