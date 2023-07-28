NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
holoscan.executors

This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Executor classes.

holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor

GXF-based executor class.

holoscan.executors.create_input_port(...[, ...])

Create and setup GXF components for an input port.

holoscan.executors.create_output_port(...[, ...])

Create and setup GXF components for an output port.
class holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Executor

GXF-based executor class.

Attributes

context

The corresponding GXF context.

context_uint64

The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address

fragment

The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Methods

run(self, arg0)

Method that can be called to run the executor.
__init__(self: holoscan.executors._executors.GXFExecutor, app: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None

GXF-based executor class.

Parameters
appholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment associated with the executor.
property context

The corresponding GXF context. This will be an opaque PyCapsule object.
property context_uint64

The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
property fragment

The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment

run(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, arg0: holoscan.graphs._graphs.Graph) → None

Method that can be called to run the executor.
holoscan.executors.create_input_port(fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_context: capsule, eid: int, io_spec: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, bind_port: bool = False) → None

Create and setup GXF components for an input port.

For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.

If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment that this operator belongs to.
gxf_contextPyCapsule object

The operator’s associated GXF context.
eidint

The GXF entity ID.
io_specIOSpec

Input port specification.
bind_portbool

If True, bind the port to the existing GXF Receiver component. Otherwise, create a new GXF Receiver component.
holoscan.executors.create_output_port(fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_context: capsule, eid: int, io_spec: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, bind_port: bool = False) → None

Create and setup GXF components for an output port.

For a given output port specification, create a GXF Transmitter component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.

If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment that this operator belongs to.
gxf_contextPyCapsule object

The operator’s associated GXF context.
eidint

The GXF entity ID.
io_specIOSpec

Output port specification.
bind_portbool

If True, bind the port to the existing GXF Transmitter component. Otherwise, create a new GXF Transmitter component.
