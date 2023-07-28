holoscan.executors
This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Executor classes.
GXF-based executor class.
Create and setup GXF components for an input port.
Create and setup GXF components for an output port.
- class holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Executor
GXF-based executor class.
Attributes
The corresponding GXF context.
The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
The fragment that the executor belongs to.
Methods
run(self, arg0)
Method that can be called to run the executor.
- __init__(self: holoscan.executors._executors.GXFExecutor, app: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None
GXF-based executor class.
- Parameters
- appholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment associated with the executor.
- property context
The corresponding GXF context. This will be an opaque PyCapsule object.
- property context_uint64
The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
- property fragment
The fragment that the executor belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- run(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, arg0: holoscan.graphs._graphs.Graph) → None
Method that can be called to run the executor.
- holoscan.executors.create_input_port(fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_context: capsule, eid: int, io_spec: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, bind_port: bool = False) → None
Create and setup GXF components for an input port.
For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- gxf_contextPyCapsule object
- eidint
- io_specIOSpec
- bind_portbool
The fragment that this operator belongs to.
The operator’s associated GXF context.
The GXF entity ID.
Input port specification.
If
True, bind the port to the existing GXF Receiver component. Otherwise, create a new GXF Receiver component.
- holoscan.executors.create_output_port(fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_context: capsule, eid: int, io_spec: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, bind_port: bool = False) → None
Create and setup GXF components for an output port.
For a given output port specification, create a GXF Transmitter component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- gxf_contextPyCapsule object
- eidint
- io_specIOSpec
- bind_portbool
The fragment that this operator belongs to.
The operator’s associated GXF context.
The GXF entity ID.
Output port specification.
If
True, bind the port to the existing GXF Transmitter component. Otherwise, create a new GXF Transmitter component.