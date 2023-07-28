NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  holoscan.gxf

holoscan.gxf

This module provides a Python API for GXF base classes in the C++ API.

holoscan.gxf.Entity

alias of holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity

holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based component class.

holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition

Base GXF-based condition class.

holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext

GXF execution context.

holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext

GXF input context.

holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

Base GXF-based operator class.

holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext

GXF output context.

holoscan.gxf.GXFResource

Base GXF-based resource class.

holoscan.gxf.load_extensions(context[, ...])

Loads GXF extension libraries
holoscan.gxf.Entity

alias of holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity
class holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Base GXF-based component class.

Attributes

gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

gxf_cname

The name of the component.

gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

Methods

gxf_initialize(self)

Initialize the component.
__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Base GXF-based component class.
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.
property gxf_cname

The name of the component.
property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.
property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.
gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.
class holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Condition, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based condition class.

Attributes

args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

description

YAML formatted string describing the condition.

fragment

Fragment that the condition belongs to.

gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

gxf_cname

The name of the component.

gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

id

The identifier of the component.

name

The name of the condition.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

gxf_initialize(self)

Initialize the component.

initialize(self)

Initialize the component.

setup(self, arg0)

setup method for the condition.
__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None

Base GXF-based condition class.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

property description

YAML formatted string describing the condition.
property fragment

Fragment that the condition belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.
property gxf_cname

The name of the component.
property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.
property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.
gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint

initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None

Initialize the component.
property name

The name of the condition.

Returns
namestr

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan::ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the condition.
property spec

class holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext

GXF execution context.

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFExecutionContext, context: capsule, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

Execution context for an operator using GXF.

Parameters
opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

The GXF operator that owns this context.
class holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.InputContext

GXF input context.

Methods

receive(self, name)

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFInputContext, context: capsule, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

GXF input context.

Parameters
opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

The GXF operator that owns this context.
receive(self: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, name: str) → None

class holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Base GXF-based operator class.

Attributes

args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

fragment

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

id

The identifier of the component.

name

The name of the operator.

operator_type

The operator type.

resources

Resources associated with the operator.

spec

Methods

OperatorType

Members:

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)

Operator compute method.

initialize(self)

Operator initialization method.

setup(self, arg0)

Operator setup method.

start(self)

Operator start method.

stop(self)

Operator stop method.
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF =

NATIVE =

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None

property name

property value

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

Base GXF-based operator class.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.
property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.
property fragment

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.
property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.
property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint

initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.
property name

The name of the operator.

Returns
namestr

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
property resources

Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.
property spec

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.
stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.
class holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext

GXF output context.

Methods

OutputType

Members:

emit(self, data[, name])

class OutputType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

SHARED_POINTER

GXF_ENTITY

Attributes

name

value
GXF_ENTITY =

SHARED_POINTER =

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext.OutputType, value: int) → None

property name

property value

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOutputContext, context: capsule, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

GXF input context.

Parameters
opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

The GXF operator that owns this context.
emit(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, data: object, name: str = '') → None

class holoscan.gxf.GXFResource

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Resource, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based resource class.

Attributes

args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

gxf_cname

The name of the component.

gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

id

The identifier of the component.

name

The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

gxf_initialize(self)

Initialize the component.

initialize(self)

Initialize the component.

setup(self, arg0)

setup method for the resource.
__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Base GXF-based resource class.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.
property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.
property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.
property gxf_cname

The name of the component.
property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.
property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.
gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint

initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.
property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan::ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.
property spec

holoscan.gxf.load_extensions(context: int, extension_filenames: List[str] = [], manifest_filenames: List[str] = []) → None

Loads GXF extension libraries
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here