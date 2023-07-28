Following are the steps to be followed in sequence for creating an inference application using the Holoscan Inference Module in the Holoscan SDK.

All required inference parameters of the inference application must be specified. Specification are provided in the application configuration file in C++ API based application in the Holoscan SDK. Inference parameter set from the sample multi AI application using C++ APIs in the Holoscan SDK is shown below.

Copy Copied! multiai_inference: backend: "trt" model_path_map: "plax_chamber": "../data/multiai_ultrasound/models/plax_chamber.onnx" "aortic_stenosis": "../data/multiai_ultrasound/models/aortic_stenosis.onnx" "bmode_perspective": "../data/multiai_ultrasound/models/bmode_perspective.onnx" pre_processor_map: "plax_chamber": ["plax_cham_pre_proc"] "aortic_stenosis": ["aortic_pre_proc"] "bmode_perspective": ["bmode_pre_proc"] inference_map: "plax_chamber": "plax_cham_infer" "aortic_stenosis": "aortic_infer" "bmode_perspective": "bmode_infer" in_tensor_names: ["plax_cham_pre_proc", "aortic_pre_proc", "bmode_pre_proc"] out_tensor_names: ["plax_cham_infer", "aortic_infer", "bmode_infer"] parallel_inference: true infer_on_cpu: false enable_fp16: false input_on_cuda: true output_on_cuda: true transmit_on_cuda: true is_engine_path: false

Inference workflow is the core inference unit in the inference application. This section provides steps to be followed to create an inference workflow.

In Holoscan SDK, the Multi AI Inference operator is designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs.

Arguments in the code sections below are referred to as ….

Parameter Validity Check: Input inference parameters via the configuration (from step 1) are verified for correctness. Copy Copied! auto status = HoloInfer::multiai_inference_validity_check(...);

Multi AI specification creation: For a single AI, only one entry is passed into the required entries in the parameter set. There is no change in the API calls below. Single AI or multi AI is enabled based on the number of entries in the parameter specifications from the configuration (in step 1). Copy Copied! // Declaration of multi AI inference specifications std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::MultiAISpecs> multiai_specs_; // Creation of multi AI specification structure multiai_specs_ = std::make_shared<HoloInfer::MultiAISpecs>(...);

Inference context creation. Copy Copied! // Pointer to inference context. std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_; // Create holoscan inference context holoscan_infer_context_ = std::make_unique<HoloInfer::InferContext>();

Parameter setup with inference context: All required parameters of the Holoscan Inference Module are transferred in this step, and relevant memory allocations are initiated in the multi AI specification. Copy Copied! // Set and transfer inference specification to inference context auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->set_inference_params(multiai_specs_);

Data extraction and allocation: The following API is used from the Holoscan Inference Module to extract and allocate data for the specified tensor. Copy Copied! // Extract relevant data from input, and update multi AI specifications gxf_result_t stat = HoloInfer::multiai_get_data_per_model(...);

Map data from per tensor to per model: This step is required in this release. This step maps data per tensor to data per model. As mentioned above, current release supports only one input tensor per model. Copy Copied! auto status = HoloInfer::map_data_to_model_from_tensor(...);

Inference execution Copy Copied! // Execute inference and populate output buffer in multiai specifications auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->execute_inference(multiai_specs_->data_per_model_, multiai_specs_->output_per_model_);

Transmit inferred data: Copy Copied! // Transmit output buffers auto status = HoloInfer::multiai_transmit_data_per_model(...);

Figure below demonstrates the Multi AI Inference operator in the Holoscan SDK. All blocks with blue color are the API calls from the the Holoscan Inference Module.

After creation of an inference workflow, an application creation is required to connect input data, pre-processors, inference workflow, post-processors and visualizers for end-to-end application creation. A sample multi AI pipeline from iCardio.ai’s Multi AI application is part of Holoscan SDK, provided in both C++ and Python.

After a Holoscan SDK application has been successfully created, built and installed, execution is performed as described here for a sample Multi AI application