Inference Module
The Holoscan Inference Module in the Holoscan SDK is a framework that facilitates designing and executing inference and processing applications through its APIs. All parameters required by the Holoscan Inference Module are passed through a parameter set in the configuration file of an application. Detailed features and their corresponding parameter sets are explained in the section below.
Required parameters and related features available with the Holoscan Inference Module are listed below, along with the limitations in the current release.
Data Buffer Parameters: Parameters are provided in the inference settings to enable data buffer locations at several stages of the inference. As shown in the figure below, three parameters
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudacan be set by the user.
input_on_cudarefers to the location of the data going into the inference.
If value is
true, it means the input data is on the device
If value is
false, it means the input data is on the host
-
output_on_cudarefers to the data location of the inferred data.
If value is
true, it means the inferred data is on the device
If value is
false, it means the inferred data is on the host
-
transmit_on_cudarefers to the data transmission.
If value is
true, it means the data transmission from the inference extension will be on Device
If value is
false, it means the data transmission from the inference extension will be on Host
-
-
Inference Parameters
backendparameter is set to either
trtfor TensorRT, or
onnxrtfor Onnx runtime.
TensorRT:
CUDA-based inference supported both on x86 and aarch64
End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudawill all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudacan be either
trueor
false.
-
Onnx runtime:
Data flow via host only.
input_on_cuda,
output_on_cudaand
transmit_on_cudamust be
false.
CUDA or CPU based inference on x86, only CPU based inference on aarch64
-
-
infer_on_cpuparameter is set to
trueif CPU based inference is desired.
The tables below demonstrate the supported features related to the data buffer and the inference with
trtand
onnxrtbased backend, on x86 and aarch64 system respectively.
x86
input_on_cuda
output_on_cuda
transmit_on_cuda
infer_on_cpu
Supported values for
trt
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
false
Supported values for
onnxrt
false
false
false
trueor
false
Aarch64
input_on_cuda
output_on_cuda
transmit_on_cuda
infer_on_cpu
Supported values for
trt
trueor
false
trueor
false
trueor
false
false
Supported values for
onnxrt
false
false
false
true
model_path_map: User can design single or multi AI inference pipeline by populating
model_path_mapin the config file.
With a single entry it is single inference and with more than one entry, multi AI inference is enabled.
Each entry in
model_path_maphas a unique keyword as key (used as an identifier by the Holoscan Inference Module), and the path to the model as value.
All model entries must have the models either in onnx or tensorrt engine file format.
-
pre_processor_map: input tensor to the respective model is specified in
pre_processor_mapin the config file.
The Holoscan Inference Module supports same input for multiple models or unique input per model.
Each entry in
pre_processor_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_map), and the tensor name as the value.
The Holoscan Inference Module supports one input tensor per model.
-
inference_map: output tensor per model after inference is specified in
inference_mapin the config file.
Each entry in
inference_maphas a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in
model_path_mapand
pre_processor_map), and the tensor name as the value.
-
parallel_inference: Parallel or Sequential execution of inferences.
If multiple models are input, then user can execute models in parallel.
Parameter
parallel_inferencecan be either
trueor
false.
Inferences are launched in parallel without any check of the available GPU resources, user must make sure that there is enough memory and compute available to run all the inferences in parallel.
-
enable_fp16: Generation of the TensorRT engine files with FP16 option
If
backendis set to
trt, and if the input models are in onnx format, then users can generate the engine file with fp16 option to accelerate inferencing.
It takes few mintues to generate the engine files for the first time.
-
is_engine_path: if the input models are specified in trt engine format in
model_path_map, this flag must be set to
true.
in_tensor_names: Input tensor names to be used by
pre_processor_map.
out_tensor_names: Output tensor names to be used by
inference_map.
-
Other features: Table below illustrates other features and supported values in the current release.
Feature
Supported values
Data type
float32
Inference Backend
trtor
onnxrt
Inputs per model
1
GPU(s) supported
1
Inferred data size format
NHWC, NC (classification)
Model Type
All onnx or All trt engine type
Multi Receiver and Single Transmitter support
The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to extract the data from multiple receivers.
The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to transmit multiple tensors via a single transmitter.
-
Following are the steps to be followed in sequence for creating an inference application using the Holoscan Inference Module in the Holoscan SDK.
Parameter Specification
All required inference parameters of the inference application must be specified. Specification are provided in the application configuration file in C++ API based application in the Holoscan SDK. Inference parameter set from the sample multi AI application using C++ APIs in the Holoscan SDK is shown below.
multiai_inference:
backend: "trt"
model_path_map:
"plax_chamber": "../data/multiai_ultrasound/models/plax_chamber.onnx"
"aortic_stenosis": "../data/multiai_ultrasound/models/aortic_stenosis.onnx"
"bmode_perspective": "../data/multiai_ultrasound/models/bmode_perspective.onnx"
pre_processor_map:
"plax_chamber": ["plax_cham_pre_proc"]
"aortic_stenosis": ["aortic_pre_proc"]
"bmode_perspective": ["bmode_pre_proc"]
inference_map:
"plax_chamber": "plax_cham_infer"
"aortic_stenosis": "aortic_infer"
"bmode_perspective": "bmode_infer"
in_tensor_names: ["plax_cham_pre_proc", "aortic_pre_proc", "bmode_pre_proc"]
out_tensor_names: ["plax_cham_infer", "aortic_infer", "bmode_infer"]
parallel_inference: true
infer_on_cpu: false
enable_fp16: false
input_on_cuda: true
output_on_cuda: true
transmit_on_cuda: true
is_engine_path: false
Inference workflow
Inference workflow is the core inference unit in the inference application. This section provides steps to be followed to create an inference workflow.
In Holoscan SDK, the Multi AI Inference operator is designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs.
Arguments in the code sections below are referred to as ….
Parameter Validity Check: Input inference parameters via the configuration (from step 1) are verified for correctness.
auto status = HoloInfer::multiai_inference_validity_check(...);
Multi AI specification creation: For a single AI, only one entry is passed into the required entries in the parameter set. There is no change in the API calls below. Single AI or multi AI is enabled based on the number of entries in the parameter specifications from the configuration (in step 1).
// Declaration of multi AI inference specifications std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::MultiAISpecs> multiai_specs_; // Creation of multi AI specification structure multiai_specs_ = std::make_shared<HoloInfer::MultiAISpecs>(...);
Inference context creation.
// Pointer to inference context. std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_; // Create holoscan inference context holoscan_infer_context_ = std::make_unique<HoloInfer::InferContext>();
Parameter setup with inference context: All required parameters of the Holoscan Inference Module are transferred in this step, and relevant memory allocations are initiated in the multi AI specification.
// Set and transfer inference specification to inference context auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->set_inference_params(multiai_specs_);
Data extraction and allocation: The following API is used from the Holoscan Inference Module to extract and allocate data for the specified tensor.
// Extract relevant data from input, and update multi AI specifications gxf_result_t stat = HoloInfer::multiai_get_data_per_model(...);
Map data from per tensor to per model: This step is required in this release. This step maps data per tensor to data per model. As mentioned above, current release supports only one input tensor per model.
auto status = HoloInfer::map_data_to_model_from_tensor(...);
Inference execution
// Execute inference and populate output buffer in multiai specifications auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->execute_inference(multiai_specs_->data_per_model_, multiai_specs_->output_per_model_);
Transmit inferred data:
// Transmit output buffers auto status = HoloInfer::multiai_transmit_data_per_model(...);
Figure below demonstrates the Multi AI Inference operator in the Holoscan SDK. All blocks with
blue color are the API calls from the the Holoscan Inference Module.
Application creation
After creation of an inference workflow, an application creation is required to connect input data, pre-processors, inference workflow, post-processors and visualizers for end-to-end application creation. A sample multi AI pipeline from iCardio.ai’s Multi AI application is part of Holoscan SDK, provided in both C++ and Python.
Application Execution
After a Holoscan SDK application has been successfully created, built and installed, execution is performed as described here for a sample Multi AI application