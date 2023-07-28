Function holoscan::viz::DepthMap

Render a depth map.

Depth maps are rectangular 2D arrays where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3D object using points, lines or triangles. Additionally a 2D array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified.

Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is operated using the mouse.

Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)