Function holoscan::viz::DepthMap
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::DepthMap(DepthMapRenderMode render_mode, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat depth_fmt, CUdeviceptr depth_device_ptr, ImageFormat color_fmt, CUdeviceptr color_device_ptr)
Render a depth map.
Depth maps are rectangular 2D arrays where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3D object using points, lines or triangles. Additionally a 2D array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified.
Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is operated using the mouse.
Orbit (LMB)
Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)
Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)
Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)
Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)
- Parameters
render_mode – depth map render mode
width – width of the depth map
height – height of the depth map
depth_fmt – format of the depth map data (has to be ImageFormat::R8_UNORM)
depth_device_ptr – Cuda device memory pointer holding the depth data
color_fmt – format of the color data (has to be ImageFormat::R8G8B8A8_UNORM)
color_device_ptr – Cuda device memory pointer holding the color data (optional)
-