Class Health::Service

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Health.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public grpc::Service

Class Documentation

class Service : public grpc::Service

Public Functions

Service()

virtual ~Service()

::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse *response)

::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *writer)
