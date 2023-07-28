Class Health::Service
Defined in File health_checking.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class Health.
Base Type
public grpc::Service
-
class Service : public grpc::Service
-
Public Functions
- Service()
- virtual ~Service()
- ::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse *response)
- ::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *writer)