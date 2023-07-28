NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Template Class Health::WithCallbackMethod_Watch

Template Class Health::WithCallbackMethod_Watch

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Health.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_Watch : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_Watch()

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_Watch() override

inline ::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse>*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerWriteReactor<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *Watch(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here