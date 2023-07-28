Template Class Health::WithSplitStreamingMethod_Watch
Defined in File health_checking.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class Health.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithSplitStreamingMethod_Watch : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithSplitStreamingMethod_Watch()
- inline ~WithSplitStreamingMethod_Watch() override
- inline ::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse>*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedWatch(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerSplitStreamer<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *server_split_streamer) = 0