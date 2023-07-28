Class HealthCheckRequest
Defined in File health_checking.pb.h
Base Type
public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
class HealthCheckRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message
-
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
- enumerator kServiceFieldNumber
Public Functions
- inline HealthCheckRequest()
- ~HealthCheckRequest() override
- explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
- HealthCheckRequest(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
- inline HealthCheckRequest(HealthCheckRequest &&from) noexcept
- inline HealthCheckRequest &operator=(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
- inline HealthCheckRequest &operator=(HealthCheckRequest &&from) noexcept
- inline void Swap(HealthCheckRequest *other)
- inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckRequest *other)
- inline HealthCheckRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
- void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
- inline void MergeFrom(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
- PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
- bool IsInitialized() const final
- size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
- const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
- uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
- inline int GetCachedSize() const final
- const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
- ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
- inline void clear_service()
- inline const std::string &service() const
-
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_service(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
- inline std::string *mutable_service()
- inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_service ()
- inline void set_allocated_service(std::string *service)
- template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_service (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
Public Members
- Impl_ _impl_
Public Static Functions
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
- static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
- static inline const HealthCheckRequest &default_instance()
- static inline const HealthCheckRequest *internal_default_instance()
Public Static Attributes
- static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
- static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl}
Protected Functions
- explicit HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)
Friends
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
- friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
- friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto
- inline friend void swap(HealthCheckRequest &a, HealthCheckRequest &b)
- class _Internal
- enum [anonymous]