Class Application

Add a flow between two operators.

An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.

If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.

In port_pairs , an empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.

If a non-existent port name is specified in port_pairs , it first checks if there is a parameter with the same name but with a type of std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> in the downstream operator. If there is such a parameter (e.g., receivers ), it creates a new input port with a specific label ( <parameter name>:<index> . e.g., receivers:0 ), otherwise it shows an error message.

For example, if a parameter receivers want to have an arbitrary number of receivers,

Copy Copied! class HolovizOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { ... private: Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> receivers_; ...

Instead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g., source_video and tensor ) and assigning them to the parameter ( receivers ):

Copy Copied! void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... auto& in_source_video = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("source_video"); auto& in_tensor = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("tensor"); spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...

You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter ( receivers ) as follows:

Copy Copied! void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...

This makes the following code possible in the Application’s compose() method:

Copy Copied! add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, multiai_inference); add_flow(multiai_inference, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});

Instead of:

Copy Copied! add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "source_video"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, multiai_inference); add_flow(multiai_inference, visualizer, {{"", "tensor"}});

By using the parameter ( receivers ) with std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> type, the framework creates input ports ( receivers:0 and receivers:1 ) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the receivers vector).