Class Application

Application class.
An application acquires and processes streaming data. An application is a collection of fragments where each fragment can be allocated to execute on a physical node of a Holoscan cluster.
Public Functions
- Application() = default
- ~Application() override = default
Create a new fragment.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
name – The name of the fragment.
args – The arguments to pass to the fragment constructor.
- Returns
FragmentT – The type of the fragment to create.
The shared pointer to the created fragment.
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
If there are multiple output ports in the upstream operator or multiple input ports in the downstream operator, it shows an error message.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
For example, if a parameter
receiverswant to have an arbitrary number of receivers,
class HolovizOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { ... private: Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> receivers_; ...
Instead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g.,
source_videoand
tensor) and assigning them to the parameter (
receivers):
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... auto& in_source_video = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("source_video"); auto& in_tensor = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("tensor"); spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter (
receivers) as follows:
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
This makes the following code possible in the Application’s
compose()method:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, multiai_inference); add_flow(multiai_inference, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});
Instead of:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "source_video"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, multiai_inference); add_flow(multiai_inference, visualizer, {{"", "tensor"}});
By using the parameter (
receivers) with
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>type, the framework creates input ports (
receivers:0and
receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the
receiversvector).
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.