Class CudaStreamPool

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CudaStreamPool : public holoscan::Allocator

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline CudaStreamPool(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)

CudaStreamPool() = default

inline CudaStreamPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t stream_flags, int32_t stream_priority, uint32_t reserved_size, uint32_t max_size)

CudaStreamPool(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool *component)

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

