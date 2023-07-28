NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class DLManagedMemoryBuffer

Class Documentation

class DLManagedMemoryBuffer

Class to wrap the deleter of a DLManagedTensor.

This class is used with DLManagedTensorCtx class to wrap the DLManagedTensor.

A shared pointer to this class in DLManagedTensorCtx class is used as the deleter of the DLManagedTensorCtx::memory_ref

When the last reference to the DLManagedTensorCtx object is released, DLManagedTensorCtx::memory_ref will also be destroyed, which will call the deleter function of the DLManagedTensor object.

Public Functions

inline explicit DLManagedMemoryBuffer(DLManagedTensor *self)

inline ~DLManagedMemoryBuffer()
