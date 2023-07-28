NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition

Class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)

DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition() = default

inline explicit DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition(size_t min_size)

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline void transmitter(std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> transmitter)

inline std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> transmitter()

inline void min_size(uint64_t min_size)

inline uint64_t min_size()

inline virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here