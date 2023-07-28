class ExecutionContext

Class to hold the execution context.

This class provides the execution context for the operator.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext

Public Functions

ExecutionContext ( ) = default Construct a new Execution Context object.

inline InputContext * input ( ) const

Get the input context. Returns The pointer to the input context.

inline OutputContext * output ( ) const

Get the output context. Returns The pointer to the output context.

inline void * context ( ) const

Get the context. Returns The pointer to the context.

Protected Attributes

InputContext * input_context_ = nullptr The input context.

OutputContext * output_context_ = nullptr The output context.