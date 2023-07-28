Class FlowGraph
Defined in File flow_graph.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Graph(Class Graph)
-
class FlowGraph : public holoscan::Graph
-
Public Functions
- ~FlowGraph() override = default
-
virtual void add_operator(const NodeType &op) override
Add a node to the graph.
- Parameters
op – The node to add.
-
virtual void add_flow(const NodeType &op_u, const NodeType &op_v, const EdgeDataType &port_map) override
Add an edge to the graph.
- Parameters
op_u – A source operator.
op_v – A destination operator.
port_map – A map from the source operator’s port name to the destination operator’s port name(s).
-
virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType &op_u, const NodeType &op_v) override
Get a mapping from the source operator’s port name to the destination operator’s port name(s).
- Parameters
op_u – A source operator.
op_v – A destination operator.
- Returns
A map from the source operator’s port name to the destination operator’s port name(s).
-
virtual bool is_root(const NodeType &op) override
Check if the operator is a root operator.
- Parameters
- Returns
op – A node in the graph.
true if the operator is a root operator.
-
virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType &op) override
Check if the operator is a leaf operator.
- Parameters
- Returns
op – A node in the graph.
true if the operator is a leaf operator.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_operators() override
Get all root operators.
- Returns
A vector of root operators.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_operators() override
Get all operators.
- Returns
A vector of all operators.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_operators(const NodeType &op) override
Get the next operators of the given operator.
- Parameters
- Returns
op – A node in the graph.
A vector of next operators.
- Graph() = default