Class GXFComponent
Defined in File gxf_component.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
-
class GXFComponent
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Public Functions
- GXFComponent() = default
- virtual ~GXFComponent() = default
- inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const
- inline void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context)
- inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
- inline void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid)
- inline gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const
- inline void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid)
- inline gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const
- inline void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid)
- inline gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const
- inline std::string &gxf_cname()
- inline void gxf_cname(const std::string &name)
- inline void gxf_initialize()
Protected Attributes
- gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr
- gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0
- gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {}
- gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0
- std::string gxf_cname_
- void *gxf_cptr_ = nullptr