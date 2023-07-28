NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class GXFComponent

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Public Functions

GXFComponent() = default

virtual ~GXFComponent() = default

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const

inline void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context)

inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const

inline void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid)

inline gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const

inline void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid)

inline gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const

inline void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid)

inline gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const

inline std::string &gxf_cname()

inline void gxf_cname(const std::string &name)

inline void gxf_initialize()

Protected Attributes

gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr

gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0

gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {}

gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0

std::string gxf_cname_

void *gxf_cptr_ = nullptr
