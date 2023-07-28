Class DataProcessor
Defined in File data_processor.hpp
-
class DataProcessor
Data Processor class that processes one operations per tensor. Currently supports CPU based single operation.
Public Functions
- inline DataProcessor()
Default Constructor.
-
InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings &process_operations)
Checks the validity of supported operations.
- Parameters
- Returns
process_operations – Map where tensor name is the key, and operations to perform on the tensor as vector of strings. Each value in the vector of strings is the supported operation.
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
-
InferStatus process_operation(const std::string &operation, const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const std::vector<float> &in_data, std::vector<int64_t> &out_dims, std::vector<float> &out_data, const std::vector<std::string> &custom_strings)
Executes an operation via function callback. (Currently CPU based)
- Parameters
operation – Operation to perform. Refer to user docs for a list of supported operations
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
out_dims – Dimension of the output tensor
out_data – Output data buffer
custom_strings – Strings to display for custom print operations
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
-
void compute_max_per_channel_cpu(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const std::vector<float> &in_data, std::vector<int64_t> &out_dims, std::vector<float> &out_data)
Computes max per channel in input data and scales it to [0, 1]. (CPU based)
- Parameters
operation – Operation to perform. Refer to user docs for a list of supported operations
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
out_dims – Dimension of the output tensor
out_data – Output data buffer
-
void print_results(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const std::vector<float> &in_data)
Print data in the input buffer. Ideally to be used by classification models.
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
-
void print_custom_binary_classification(const std::vector<int> &in_dims, const std::vector<float> &in_data, const std::vector<std::string> &custom_strings)
Print custom text for binary classification results in the input buffer.
- Parameters
in_dims – Dimension of the input tensor
in_data – Input data buffer
custom_strings – Strings to display for custom print operations