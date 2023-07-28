Class TrtInfer
Defined in File core.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::InferBase(Class InferBase)
-
class TrtInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase
Class to execute TensorRT based inference
Public Functions
- TrtInfer(const std::string &model_path, const std::string &model_name, bool enable_fp16, bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out)
Constructor.
- ~TrtInfer()
Destructor.
Does the Core inference with TRT backend.
- Parameters
input_data – Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
- Returns
InferStatus
-
virtual std::vector<int64_t> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as dimension
-
virtual std::vector<int64_t> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as dimension
- inline virtual void cleanup()