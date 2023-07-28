class IOSpec

Class to define the specification of an input/output port of an Operator.

An interaction point between two operators. Operators ingest data at Input ports and publish data at Output ports. Receiver, Transmitter, and MessageRouter in GXF would be replaced with the concept of Input/Output Port of the Operator and the Flow (Edge) of the Application Workflow (DAG) in the Framework.

Public Types

enum class IOType

Input/Output type. Values: enumerator kInput enumerator kOutput

Public Functions

inline IOSpec ( OperatorSpec * op_spec , const std :: string & name , IOType io_type )

Construct a new IOSpec object. Parameters op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

name – The name of this input/output.

io_type – The type of this input/output.

inline IOSpec ( OperatorSpec * op_spec , const std :: string & name , IOType io_type , const std :: type_info * typeinfo )

Construct a new IOSpec object. Parameters op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

name – The name of this input/output.

io_type – The type of this input/output.

typeinfo – The type info of the data of this input/output.

inline OperatorSpec * op_spec ( ) const

Get the operator specification that contains this input/output. Returns The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

inline const std :: string & name ( ) const

Get the name of this input/output. Returns The name of this input/output.

inline IOType io_type ( ) const

Get the input/output type. Returns The input/output type.

inline const std :: type_info * typeinfo ( ) const

Get the type info of the data of this input/output. Returns The type info of the data of this input/output.

inline std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource ( ) const

Get the resource of this input/output. Returns The resource of this input/output.

inline void resource ( std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource )

Set the resource of this input/output. Parameters resource – The resource of this input/output.

inline std :: vector < std :: pair < ConditionType , std :: shared_ptr < Condition > > > & conditions ( )

Get the conditions of this input/output. Returns The reference to the conditions of this input/output.