class Logger

A logger class that wraps spdlog.

Please see the spdlog documentation for more details of the API.

Public Static Functions

static void load_env_level ( )

static void set_level ( LogLevel level )

static LogLevel level ( )

static void set_pattern ( std :: string pattern )

static bool should_backtrace ( )

static void disable_backtrace ( )

static void enable_backtrace ( size_t n_messages )

static void dump_backtrace ( )

static void flush ( )

static LogLevel flush_level ( )

static void flush_on ( LogLevel level )

template < typename FormatT , typename ... ArgsT >

static inline void log ( const char * file , int line , const char * function_name , LogLevel level , const FormatT & format , ArgsT & & ... args )