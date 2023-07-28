Class Logger
Defined in File logger.hpp
class Logger
A logger class that wraps spdlog.
Please see the spdlog documentation for more details of the API.
Public Static Functions
- static void load_env_level()
- static void set_level(LogLevel level)
- static LogLevel level()
- static void set_pattern(std::string pattern)
- static bool should_backtrace()
- static void disable_backtrace()
- static void enable_backtrace(size_t n_messages)
- static void dump_backtrace()
- static void flush()
- static LogLevel flush_level()
- static void flush_on(LogLevel level)
template<typename FormatT, typename ...ArgsT>
static inline void log(const char *file, int line, const char *function_name, LogLevel level, const FormatT &format, ArgsT&&... args)
template<typename FormatT, typename ...ArgsT>
static inline void log(LogLevel level, const FormatT &format, ArgsT&&... args)