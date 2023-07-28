NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class Logger

Class Documentation

class Logger

A logger class that wraps spdlog.

Please see the spdlog documentation for more details of the API.

Public Static Functions

static void load_env_level()

static void set_level(LogLevel level)

static LogLevel level()

static void set_pattern(std::string pattern)

static bool should_backtrace()

static void disable_backtrace()

static void enable_backtrace(size_t n_messages)

static void dump_backtrace()

static void flush()

static LogLevel flush_level()

static void flush_on(LogLevel level)

template<typename FormatT, typename ...ArgsT>
static inline void log(const char *file, int line, const char *function_name, LogLevel level, const FormatT &format, ArgsT&&... args)

template<typename FormatT, typename ...ArgsT>
static inline void log(LogLevel level, const FormatT &format, ArgsT&&... args)
