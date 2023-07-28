Class OperatorSpec
Defined in File operator_spec.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ComponentSpec(Class ComponentSpec)
class OperatorSpec : public holoscan::ComponentSpec
Class to define the specification of an operator.
Public Functions
inline explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment *fragment = nullptr)
Construct a new OperatorSpec object.
- Parameters
fragment – The pointer to the fragment that contains this operator.
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs()
Get input specifications of this operator.
- Returns
The reference to the input specifications of this operator.
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input()
Define an input specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the input data.
The reference to the input specification.
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input(std::string name)
Define an input specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the input data.
name – The name of the input specification.
The reference to the input specification.
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs()
Get output specifications of this operator.
- Returns
The reference to the output specifications of this operator.
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output()
Define an output specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the output data.
The reference to the output specification.
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output(std::string name)
Define an output specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the output data.
name – The name of the output specification.
The reference to the output specification.
inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description)
Define an IOSpec* parameter for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, holoscan::IOSpec *default_value)
Define an IOSpec* parameter with a default value for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description)
Define a IOSpec* vector parameter for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> default_value)
Define an IOSpec* parameter with a default value for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the operator spec.
- Returns
YAML node including the inputs, outputs, and parameters of this operator.
template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key)
Define a parameter for this component.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
typeT – The type of the parameter.
template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline)
Define a parameter for this component.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
typeT – The type of the parameter.
template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description)
Define a parameter for this component.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
typeT – The type of the parameter.
template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, typeT default_value)
Define a parameter that has a default value.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to get.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
typeT – The type of the parameter.
Protected Attributes
- std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> inputs_
Input specs.
- std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> outputs_
Outputs specs.
- inline explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment *fragment = nullptr)