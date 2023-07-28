NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class FormatConverterOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FormatConverterOp : public holoscan::Operator

Operator class to convert the data format of the input data.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (FormatConverterOp) FormatConverterOp()=default

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the operator.

This function is called after the operator is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_operator().

virtual void start() override

Implement the startup logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual void stop() override

Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void*> resizeImage(const void *in_tensor_data, const int32_t rows, const int32_t columns, const int16_t channels, const nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType primitive_type, const int32_t resize_width, const int32_t resize_height)

void convertTensorFormat(const void *in_tensor_data, void *out_tensor_data, const int32_t rows, const int32_t columns, const int16_t in_channels, const int16_t out_channels)
