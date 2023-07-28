NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Class MultiAIPostprocessorOp

Class MultiAIPostprocessorOp

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class MultiAIPostprocessorOp : public holoscan::Operator

Multi AI Postprocessor Operator class to perform multi operations per input tensor.

Class wraps a GXF Codelet(nvidia::holoscan::multiai::MultiAIPostprocessor).

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (MultiAIPostprocessorOp) MultiAIPostprocessorOp()=default

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the operator.

This function is called after the operator is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_operator().

virtual void start() override

Implement the startup logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

struct DataMap

DataMap specification

Public Functions

DataMap() = default

inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept

inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::string &value)

inline std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const

Public Members

std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_

struct DataVecMap

DataVecMap specification

Public Functions

DataVecMap() = default

inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept

inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)

inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const

Public Members

std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here