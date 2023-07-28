Class PingTxOp
Defined in File ping_tx.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class PingTxOp : public holoscan::Operator
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTxOp) PingTxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
virtual void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext&) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.