Class VideoStreamReplayerOp
Defined in File video_stream_replayer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class VideoStreamReplayerOp : public holoscan::Operator
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (VideoStreamReplayerOp) VideoStreamReplayerOp()=default
- ~VideoStreamReplayerOp() override
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
- virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called after the operator is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_operator().
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.