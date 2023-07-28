Class Resource

Base class for all resources.

Resources such as system memory or a GPU memory pool that an Operator needs to perform its job. Resources are allocated during the initialization phase of the application. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Memory Allocator or any other components derived from the Component class in GXF.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Public Functions

Resource ( ) = default

Resource ( Resource & & ) = default

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Resource ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )

~Resource ( ) override = default

inline Resource & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the resource. Parameters name – The name of the resource. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline Resource & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the resource. Parameters name – The name of the resource. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline Resource & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the resource. Parameters fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the resource. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline Resource & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the resource. Parameters spec – The component specification. Returns The reference to the resource.

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the resource. Returns The pointer to the component specification.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns The shared pointer to the component spec.

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the resource. Returns YAML node including spec of the resource in addition to the base component properties.

inline const std :: string & name ( ) const

Get the name of the component. Returns The name of the component.

inline Fragment * fragment ( )

Get a pointer to Fragment object. Returns The Pointer to Fragment object.

inline void add_arg ( const Arg & arg )

Add an argument to the component. Parameters arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg ( Arg & & arg )

Add an argument to the component. Parameters arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg ( const ArgList & arg )

Add a list of arguments to the component. Parameters arg – The list of arguments to add.

inline void add_arg ( ArgList & & arg )

Add a list of arguments to the component. Parameters arg – The list of arguments to add.

Protected Attributes