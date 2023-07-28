NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class AppDriver

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Class Documentation

class AppDriver

Public Types

typedef WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> AsyncService

typedef WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> CallbackService

typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService

typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> StreamedUnaryService

typedef Service SplitStreamedService

typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> StreamedService

Public Static Functions

static inline constexpr char const *service_full_name()

static std::unique_ptr<Stub> NewStub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

class Service : public grpc::Service

Public Functions

Service()

virtual ~Service()

::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response)

class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppDriver::StubInterface

Public Functions

Stub(const std::shared_ptr<::grpc::ChannelInterface> &channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions &options = ::grpc::StubOptions())

virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async *async() override

class async : public holoscan::service::AppDriver::StubInterface::async_interface

class StubInterface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub

Public Types

typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface

Public Functions

inline virtual ~StubInterface()

virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) = 0

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async_interface *async()

inline class async_interface *experimental_async()

class async_interface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub::async

Public Functions

inline virtual ~async_interface()

virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline ~WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentAllocation(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentAllocation(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline ~WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentAllocation(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline ~WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)

template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0
