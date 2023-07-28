Class AppDriver
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
Nested Types
Template Class AppDriver::WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation
Template Class AppDriver::WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation
Template Class AppDriver::WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation
Template Class AppDriver::WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation
Template Class AppDriver::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation
-
class AppDriver
-
Public Types
- typedef WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> AsyncService
- typedef WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> CallbackService
- typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService
- typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> StreamedUnaryService
- typedef Service SplitStreamedService
- typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service> StreamedService
Public Static Functions
- static inline constexpr char const *service_full_name()
-
class Service : public grpc::Service
-
Public Functions
- Service()
- virtual ~Service()
- ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response)
-
class Stub : public holoscan::service::AppDriver::StubInterface
-
Public Functions
- virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) override
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline virtual class async *async() override
- class async : public holoscan::service::AppDriver::StubInterface::async_interface
-
class StubInterface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub
Public Types
- typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~StubInterface()
- virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) = 0
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)
- inline virtual class async_interface *async()
- inline class async_interface *experimental_async()
-
class async_interface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub::async
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~async_interface()
- virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
- virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentAllocation(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentAllocation(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentAllocation(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline ~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *server_unary_streamer) = 0