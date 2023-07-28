Class AppDriver::StubInterface

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver.

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class StubInterface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub

Public Types

typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface

Public Functions

inline virtual ~StubInterface()

virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response) = 0

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline std::unique_ptr<::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest &request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *cq)

inline virtual class async_interface *async()

inline class async_interface *experimental_async()

class async_interface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub::async

Public Functions

inline virtual ~async_interface()

virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
