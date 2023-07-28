NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class StubInterface::async_interface

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver::StubInterface.

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class async_interface

Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub::async

Public Functions

inline virtual ~async_interface()

virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0

virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0
