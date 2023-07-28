Class StubInterface::async_interface
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver::StubInterface.
Derived Type
public holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub::async(Class Stub::async)
-
class async_interface
Subclassed by holoscan::service::AppDriver::Stub::async
Public Functions
- inline virtual ~async_interface()
- virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0
- virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext *context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest *request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse *response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor *reactor) = 0