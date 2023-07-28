Template Class AppDriver::WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation()

inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentAllocation(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)

inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override

inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override

inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentAllocation(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)
