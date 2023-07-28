Template Class AppDriver::WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation
Defined in File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class AppDriver.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
- inline WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation()
- inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentAllocation(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse> *allocator)
- inline ~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override
- inline ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*) override
- inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *FragmentAllocation(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*)